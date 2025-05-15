Rams' Most Critical Games Are Set for Primetime
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League and it will be fully displayed this upcoming season. Los Angeles has several notable games this season that are slated in prime-time slots, including two of their most critical games.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports ranked each of the season's Thursday Night Football games. He believes the Rams will account for two of the season's top seven Thursday Night Football games, ranking their Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as the season's seventh-best TNF game.
"I'm bearish on the Sam Darnold signing by Seattle, but what if it works out? If the Seahawks get improved quarterback play and take strides defensively, they could be in contention late in the season. If that comes to fruition, this Week 16 matchup against the Rams could have huge playoff implications," Sullivan said.
"I expect Los Angeles to be among the very best teams in the league in 2025, so we could have a strong NFC showdown on our hands here if everyone lives up to their potential. Of course, there's also the Cooper Kupp narrative included with this game as he faces his former team," Sullivan said.
Sullivan ranked the Rams' Week 5 divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers as the season's third-best Thursday Night Football game. Divisional games are always interesting, as proved by the Rams' near-loss to a banged-up 49ers team late last season.
"This is my favorite divisional matchup on the entire "Thursday Night Football" schedule. How could it not be? Sean McVay hosting his friend and division rival Kyle Shanahan in an early-season showdown is appointment viewing. Last season, L.A. swept the season series, which included the Rams rallying from a 21-7 second-half deficit to take down the Niners in Week 3. As the Rams continue to establish themselves as a powerhouse threat in the NFC with Matthew Stafford, the Niners will look to make an early statement that they're also a force in the conference and ready to rebound following an injury-filled season," Sullivan said.
