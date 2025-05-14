One Big Takeaway for the Rams Following Productive Offseason
After aggressively adding to their roster, the Los Angeles Rams have had a solid offseason. Following the NFL Draft, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus listed one big takeaway for every team in the National Football League.
"The Rams made one of the draft’s most intriguing moves by trading out of the first round and securing Atlanta’s 2026 first-round pick — a forward-thinking decision that gives them the flexibility to pursue Matthew Stafford’s eventual successor next year," Wasserman said.
"But that doesn’t mean their 2025 draft class won’t contribute immediately. Second-round tight end Terrance Ferguson should carve out a role in the passing game, while edge rusher Josaiah Stewart adds valuable juice to the defensive front after leading the Power Four with a 27.7% pass-rush win rate last season.
"Even fifth-round linebacker Chris Paul Jr. could see early playing time at a position where the Rams needed depth. It was a draft defined by balance, addressing immediate needs while keeping an eye on the future. Few teams walked away with a clearer plan than Los Angeles."
According to Daniel Harms of the Draft Network, "Paul is at his best in coverage, where he can showcase his oily, loose hips and mirror the quarterback's eyes. He is functional in both man and zone coverage, but his willingness to follow the quarterback when he gets out of the pocket causes him to vacate responsibility too frequently. He doesn’t have the best hands to create turnovers, but he can quickly break up passes and cover ground.
"He has the speed to cover running backs and some receivers, and the willingness to man up tight ends, although he will lose the size battle there. His click and close gets him downhill against screens and backs in the flat. However, his tackling angles, undercutting blocks, and poor positioning give ball carriers too much space. Keeping outside leverage and more patience will help create more negative plays for the offense. He doesn’t have a pass rush plan or many tools, but he’s a great blitzer in a free lane with the upside to spy the quarterback.
