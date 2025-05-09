Rams' Partnership May Bring College Football to SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams and the Hawaii Tourism Authority continue to work together in newfound partnership with discussion taking place over the use of SoFi Stadium.
According to KITV.com's Duane Shimogawa, the state of Hawaii is attempting to negotiate a deal with the Rams to allow the University of Hawaii football team to play a game at SoFi, likely against UCLA.
"Nothing's confirmed yet but it certainly has the tentative green light to start working on the discussion and that home game with UCLA works perfectly into this schedule timeframe," James Tokioka, director of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, told Island News.
Hawaii is expected to host the UCLA Bruins in 2027 and then travel to the Rose Bowl in 2028. The Bruins and the Hawaii football program have a relationship with the two schools facing off against each other on multiple occasions over the past 50 years.
The school's legendary head coach Dick Tomey came to Hawaii, being hired from Terry Donahue's staff at UCLA, the Bruins opened up their 2024 season against Hawaii on island, and UCLA's defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe is a native of Hawaii and recruits the region.
Hawaii doesn't have a permanent stadium after legendary Aloha Stadium, former home of the NFL's Pro Bowl, was condemned following the 2020 season. Thus, they could use the opportunity.
Shimogawa added that the state of Hawaii has also spoken to the Raiders.
"Tokioka also said he and Hawaii Gov. Josh Green recently met with Las Vegas Raiders officials to discuss the possibility of UH playing a football game at Allegiant Stadium, although nothing has been confirmed just yet." Wrote Shimogawa.
"Those things are just discussions but we're not going to stop asking because if we don't ask," Tokioka said. "We're not going to have those opportunities and in the case of the Raiders, it's the Ninth Island and they bring the crowds when the University of Hawaii plays the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. We'll continue trying and I'm feeling very confident about these opportunities."
Hawaii plays in Vegas every other year due to a long-standing rivalry with UNLV, a game expected to continue in the foreseeable future as both schools are members of the Mountain West Conference.
