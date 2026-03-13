The Rams Are Taking a Clear Approach on Defense This Offseason

Over the last few years, the Rams have been known for having one of the best defenses in the National Football League. The Rams have been a team that takes pride in playing well on both sides of the ball, and that is one of the main reasons they have been a contender for many years, and it is staying like that heading into next season.

But after how their season ended last season, the Rams did something that they needed, and it is something we have not seen from this team.

The Rams' defense has featured big-time defensive line play. The Rams' defense has been known for being good because of their defensive line. Getting to the quarterback is how the Rams' defense would make its mark.

But late last season, the pass rush stalled out. That was not the case in the first half of last season. That sparked a change in how the Rams have attacked this offseason so far and how they went about finding the players to bring in for next season.

Rams Change Approach and Get Better from It

Instead of beefing up the offensive side of the ball or the defensive line this offseason. The Rams went with beefing up the cornerback positions. That is something the Rams have not done in an offseason under head coach Sean McVay .

Over the last few seasons, the Rams' cornerback position has been the weakness of this team. The Rams were not having any of that for another season. They attack the cornerback position because they want to be the best.

The Rams brought in Super Bowl Champions cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. McDuffie was brought in via trade. And Watson was signed as a free agent earlier this week. McDuffie played a role in bringing his teammate to Los Angeles.

These two are coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs and know what it takes to win a Super Bowl. They won two in Kansas City and now will look to deliver next season and bring one to Los Angeles.

McDuffie and Watson are still young but they are veterans on the field because of all the experience and success they have had so far in their playing careers. The Rams are going to benefit from this combo, and the Rams brought in two good cornerbacks that could be shutdown corners with the defense the Rams will present next season.