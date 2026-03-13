Three Free Agency Signings the Rams Can Still Make Under the Cap

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made a plethora of signings so far this offseason and now have approximately a little over $20 million in cap space.

However, the Rams still need to sign their 2026 NFL Draft class, which would likely cut the space down by half once that process begins. With under $10 million to play with, accounting for the draft class and whatever space the Rams might need for the regular season, here are three free agent signings that make sense and are more than affordable.

Mekhi Becton, $2.75 million

While the Rams have their starting interior offensive line in place, the 2025 season revealed that their depth was lacking at best. While Justin Dedich did a solid job when called on, there was a dramatic drop in quality and considering when surrounded by pros in a system that wasn't... ridiculously idiotic to put it gently, Becton proved to be a Super Bowl caliber player.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Becton is already in Los Angeles, spending last season with the Chargers and while there are some concerns regarding effort and health, Becton stated he was often confused operating in Greg Roman's offense. I am often confused about how Greg Roman has been able to operate an offense for as long as he has, so let's take reports on Becton with a grain of salt.

Long story short, Becton is a cheap, valuable backup who could take Kevin Dotson's and Steve Avila's spot next season if Avila or Dotson search for a massive payday somewhere else. Ryan Wendall is a premier offensive line developer, and Sean McVay is one of the best offensive minds around.

Roger McCreary, $3 million

Not much more needs to be said. Versatile, dependable, aggressive. The Rams already know McCreary ; he has a clear role on defense and Special Teams, he provides solid, reliable depth, and he's a team player. What more could you want to round out a defensive back room?

Sebastian Joseph-Day, $4.5 million

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) greets Tennessee Titans defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) after a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A face from long before, Joseph-Day has spent almost six of his eight professional seasons in some variation of a Rams' defense. He's perfect for the team's 3-4 defense, will help Kobie Turner rotate out to keep him fresh for pass rushing downs, could help Tyler Davis improve as a pass rusher by eating up double-teams and a front three of Turner, Poona Ford, and Joseph-Day...that's over 900 pounds on the line of scrimmage alone and all three men know how to use their weight while maintaining the line.