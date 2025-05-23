Rams' Stan Kroenke Pays Respects to Colts' Jim Irsay
The Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts, despite being franchises in different parts of the country, have a shared history through history-making transactions, transactions orchestrated by the Colts' late owner Jim Irsay.
Irsay passed away on Wednesday at the age of 65.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said in a statement released by the team. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed."
Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroneke, someone who has worked with Irsay for 30 years, released a statement about Irsay's death.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Irsay, one of our game's most passionate ambassadors," stated Kroneke.
"He loved his family, his team, his city and our league, and his commitment to our collective success helped move the NFL forward for many decades. Hil legacy will be felt beyond the game of football, through his philanthropic endeavors, his love for music, and his important efforts around mental health. Our thoughts are with the Irsay family, friends, the Colts' organization, and their fans whose support he cherished throughout his life."
The Rams and the Irsay's history dates back to when Irsay's father Bob purchased the Rams from Dan Reeves in 1972. Irsay then immediately traded ownership with Baltimore Colts owner Carroll Rosenbloom on the same day.
Irsay's ownership paved way for Jim to learn the ropes, eventually working as an executive for the team.
Rosenbloom died in 1979, with his wife, Georgia Frontiere, assuming ownership. Then in 1984, Jim Irsay became Colts general manager right after the team's midnight move to Indianapolis. In 1987, he made a famous trade for his SMU classmate Eric Dickerson from the Rams.
In 1995, Kroenke became part owner, helping the team move from Los Angeles to Anaheim before moving again to St. Louis.
Then in 1999, Irsay traded Marshall Faulk to the Rams, who went on to win Super Bowl XXXIV that season.
In 2008, Frontiere passed away and in 2009, controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh voiced interest in buying the Rams, six years removed from resigning from ESPN over racist comments made about Donovan McNabb.
Irsay essentially ended that idea with one public statement.
"I, myself, couldn't even consider voting for him," Irsay said at an NFL owners meeting. "When there are comments that have been made that are inappropriate, incendiary and insensitive... our words do damage, and it's something we don't need."
That allowed Kroenke to buy out Frontiere's shares unopposed, and it paved the way for the Rams to begin their move to Los Angeles, something Irsay voted for.
With Irsay's death, another chapter closes on what has been a near 55-year relationship between the Rams and the Irsay family.
