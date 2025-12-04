Rams Name Walter Payton Man Of The Year Nominee

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, teams across the NFL announced who will be their representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, an award given to a player who is committed to philanthropy and community impact.

The Los Angeles Rams announced that running back Kyren Williams would be their nominee. The only Ram to win the award was Andrew Whitworth in 2021.

Williams joins several former Rams in being nominated for the award this season. Carolina's Austin Corbett, Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield, and Washington's Bobby Wagner join Williams in the running for the prestigious award.

The Rams' Nominee

After the announcement was made, the Rams posted a video showing Williams' impact on the community.

An Exemplary Ram

Williams defines what it means to be a Ram and has done so for some time. Not only is he a man of the community and a man who prioritizes family, from a football perspective, Williams' refusal to come across as a distraction helped the Rams overcome several offseason issues.

Williams had the option to hold out of training camp due to the lack of an extension. Had Williams chosen that route, he would've been in his rihgts to use the leverage he had to secure his family's financial future. Williams didn't, making things clear before his opening press conference that he was ready to perform.

“It’s huge," stated Rams HC Sean McVay on Williams' attendance. "He's handled himself like the guy that you guys know. I mean, that's just who he is. And we're going to sit down with [Agent] Drew [Rosenhaus] tomorrow. Looking forward to that.

You say these things all the time and the ultimate goal in mind is for him to get under contract and finding that sweet spot that fits for that puzzle that we're trying to piece together as a team, and what represents his value for the production and what he means to us, those can sometimes be challenging things, but I think there's been a good, healthy collaborative approach."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with running back Kyren Williams (23) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"We have gotten closer, haven't gotten the deal over the finish line, obviously, and he has done everything that he can control that makes you want say, ‘Let's try in good faith to figure this out for this guy because he's representing all the things that are right about the Rams.’ And the way he plays, his spirit, his mindset, what he is as a teammate, how he responds to adversity, the physical and mental toughness, so it means a lot. I love this guy and love what he stands for and what he is about, most importantly, as a man.”

It is in the same spirit that Williams conducted himself in contract negotiations that he conducts himself in his community.

