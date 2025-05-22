Rams, NFL Greatly Benefitted From Having Jim Irsay
On Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died at the age of 65, leaving behind a franchise that was better because of him, a city the loved him, and a legacy not many could emulate.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," the Colts said in a statement Wednesday evening. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts In addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.
"Some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League.
"Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim's passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."
Irsay had no reason to be involved with the Colts in the way that he did. Born into wealth, the son of the controversial Bob Irsay, Jim Irsay loved so many things outside of football. His music, his family, his lifestyle, and yet all roads led back to football.
He was brash, he called it like he saw it, he was the first to publicly state former Commanders' owner Dan Snyder should no longer afford the privilege of being in the NFL. Quite frankly, he did what he wanted, but his actions were taken in consideration of others.
He was a former ballboy, general manager, and chairman of several NFL committees. He helped bring a Super Bowl to Indianapolis and then a new stadium. He helped make Indianapolis a mecca of American sports, even more so than it already was.
He worked hard and yet always found a way to care about his community and those in need. He was a musician, collector, advocate of mental health.
He made choices, he made moves. Some bad, some good, but in the end, he loved his coaches, he loved his player, and he was always there. Irsay was like that random uncle that showed up to family reunions and you never knew when he was going to come, but if anything bad ever happened and you gave him a call, he was the first one there.
In the end, not many people who label themselves as a rich billionaire would have the love from people with different backgrounds, financial statuses, opinions, and levels of power. Not many people but Jim Irsay did.
He changed the league. He changed a city. He did so much for so many who love this game and his absence will be felt for a very long time and by generations who never got to know him.
The Los Angeles Rams and all other franchises in the NFL are better off thanks to Irsay's time in the league.
