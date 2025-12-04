What the Rams Must be Wary of In Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams were supposed to be different. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, there had been a lack of a runaway favorite for the Super Bowl. All of the top contenders had taken brutal losses and had some seriously concerning holes exposed in the process.

The old guard didn't look nearly as invincible, and any would-be challengers to take their place in the upper echelon would immediately fall on their faces as soon as they looked like real threats.



Both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs looked completely mundane and vulnerable. The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers were supposed to be the next best teams in their respective conferences, but they've all failed to fill the power vacuum. The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be running away with the NFC crown this year, but they just suffered the same fate as all the other upstart contenders, upended by the Carolina Panthers on the road in a deflating upset.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Can the Rams bounce back?



This trend has happened to several other rising teams in the 2025 NFL season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raced to a 5-1 record out of the gate. Then, the injuries started to pile up, and the schedule got tougher. Now, the Bucs are just 7-5, in danger of falling out of the top spot in the NFC South and the playoff picture.



The Indianapolis Colts are on the same trajectory. They started the year at 7-1. After losing three of their last four, though, they're now just 8-4, falling to second in the division after the Jacksonville Jaguars leapfrogged them in the standings. If this season has proved anything, it's that no opponent can be considered a shoo-in victory for any team. The Los Angeles Rams learned that firsthand against the Carolina Panthers.



Bryce Young was cool vs the Rams' blitz:



🔵 6/6

🔵 150 total yards

🔵 3 TDs https://t.co/4MPmUpUOmK pic.twitter.com/ZQh3DAZkXV — PFF (@PFF) November 30, 2025

Now, they face a second consecutive trap game, staying on the road to take on the 3-9 Arizona Cardinals. The Cards have gone just 1-9 in their last 11, but they can't be taken lightly. They've lost their last two contests by a combined six points, proving that they can go down to the wire with anybody, led by Jacoby Brissett.



LA won't just be looking to rebound with a win, though. The Chicago Bears passed the Rams for the top spot in the NFC this past week. Los Angeles will want to regain ground in the race for the first-round bye, while making a statement that they're still the top contender in the NFL. The Rams will be looking to dominate the Cardinals to regain their respect. FanDuel has LA laying 8.5 points in Glendale, tabbed at -450 on the moneyline. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

To see the Rams' odds for each game this year, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.