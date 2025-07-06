Should the Rams Add a Former Defensive Player of the Year?
Stephon Gilmore lives in infamy for Rams fans as his interception of Jared Goff in Super Bowl LIII sealed victory for the New England Patriots. Gilmore followed up his Super Bowl hero performance with a stellar season that saw Gilmore win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, capping off the greatest achievement for a player who has been a premier cornerback for his career.
Gilmore is currently a free agent and as he's set to turn 35 in March, Gilmore understands he doesn't have much football left and with the time he's got, he wants to go after championships.
"I want to play this year, it's just got to be the right situation," Gilmore said on "The Money Down" podcast. "It's got to be the right situation for me. I'm not just gonna sign anywhere. … I still love the game. I still can contribute. It's just got to be the right place."
Gilmore was a member of what was a dominant Minnesota Vikings defense in 2024 as Brian Flores, a former Patriots assistant, engineered a scheme that saw Gilmore allow a 60% completion rate, a number that according to TruMedia is tied for the 16th lowest among the 32 defensive backs in the NFL that saw at least 80 targets last season.
Since being traded by the Patriots in 2021, Gilmore has bounced around the NFL with stints as a member of the Panthers, Colts, Cowboys, and Vikings.
So that leads up to the question. Should the Rams sign Gilmore, abandoning their current policy of being content with their current defensive back room?
My take: The Rams should have signed Gilmore yesterday if he's interested. Unlike Tre'Davious White, Gilmore is not coming off multiple season-ending injuries and he provides veteran knowledge and great depth for a secondary that likes to get physical.
Gilmore understands how to play in a blitz heavy system, having done so throughout his career, and his numbers speak for themselves.
Last season, we witnessed multiple teams target the Rams' secondary and have tremendous success doing so. Gilmore's ability to handle targets thrown his direction would make the opposition change up their approach. Gilmore's sheer presence would give the Rams' defensive line the extra second they need to get pressure on the quarterback.
Bring Gilmore to Los Angeles. He's done wonders for every team he's played on, and he's the exact type of player that would give Chris Shula to confidence to put the other defensive backs on the team in position to make plays closer to the line of scrimmage.
