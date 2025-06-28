Rams' Quentin Lake Speaks on Teammates' Hall of Fame Chances
Recently, Rams' defensive captain and signal caller Quentin Lake went on Good Morning Football and ended up discussing Matthew Stafford's Hall of Fame candidacy.
"No doubt in my mind that he's the first ballot Hall of Famer," stated Lake. "There is a reason, I'll tell you this. The truest measure of performance is consistency, and this is a guy that's done it year in and year. Obviously, the tenure during his Lions, he might not have gotten to the playoffs or anything like that, but he showed how much of a dog he was and every time we're in the locker room or we're on the field, we always call him a dog."
"I'm gonna give you a little bit of statistics. He is number ten on all-time passing yards. I'm gonna give you a couple names, and you can kind of guess, or kind of figure out, if these guys are first ballot Hall of Famers. Some of them are already Hall of Famers.... Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, you have Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Dan Marino. If you look at that whole list, you would be like, oh, there are some Hall of Famers there. There are some guys you know, potentially, that are still playing, and Matthew Stafford is number ten on that list. So whenever you're in the company of other guys like that, you can kind of meet, make an easy assessment to say, you know what, he's a first easy first ballot Hall of Famer as well."
If Stafford hits over 4,300 passing yards, he's in the top five as long as Aaron Rodgers doesn't have a whale of a season.
If Stafford completes 400 passes, something he's done before and did in 2021, he's top five all time, once again depending on Rodgers.
If Stafford throws 23 touchdowns, he will hit 400 career touchdowns. Everyone in NFL history to throw 400 touchdowns is in the Hall of Fame or will be once they are eligible.
Stafford may also play until 2026, where statistically, there would be no reason not to enshrine him. Lake is right, Stafford is going into the Hall of Fame.
