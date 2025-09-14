Why Rams Should Feel Confident Entering Titans Battle
Challenges arise each week for NFL teams, whether they are individual or group. The Los Angeles Rams will have plenty of them this season as they push for their second Super Bowl in four years. Their journey began this past weekend with an opening weekend victory, and it continues with their first road trip of the season to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans.
The Rams may have all the talent in the world, the best coaching a team could ask for, and more. Week 2 could be a trap game ahead of their titanic game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a couple of weeks. However, the team should be feeling good about their chances on the road early in the season, especially after their stars rose to the occasion last weekend.
Despite Titans' challenges, Rams may be too much to overcome
If you are a Titans fan reading this, there is a bright future for your favorite team with exquisite talent at defensive tackle with Jeffrey Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat; there are plenty of young players on both sides of the ball who offer high ceilings, including rookie quarterback and No. 1 draft selection Cam Ward, who is expected to have peaks and plenty of valleys this season.
Even so, all of that youth and the little bit of top-heavy talent may not be enough to slow down the Rams. However, they must be careful with this road trip as the Titans showed last week in Denver that they are no pushover: this is a competitive football team, whether the talent is there or not.
Los Angeles is too talented from top to bottom and in some cases, overwhelming against certain areas of Tennessee's offense and defense.
The Rams' defense may be overwhelming for the Titans' offense, as they have too many mismatches against the awesome front of Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young. Linebacker Nate Landman is coming off a monster Week 1 performance that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a strong opening weekend display along with star wide receiver Puka Nacua, and that momentum could continue against a physical defense in the Titans, though they may seem outmatched, talent-wise, in the back seven. Stafford, though, is aware of the challenges Tennessee's defensive front presents with Simmons and company.
"He's obviously an unbelievable player inside. He does a hell of a job for them," Stafford explained. "He is really disruptive, strong, gets off on the count, physical, fast and plays with a nasty streak. I mean he's a really good player. They’ve got a lot of good players on their defense."
This is a game the Rams should win comfortably. It will be physical in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but the defense will be able to limit or close off any chances of explosive plays like they did a week ago against Houston. For the offense, it is all about maintaining momentum while boosting a better day on the ground for the running backs.
