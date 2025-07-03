Torry Holt: Greatest Show on Turf, Greatest Oversight in Hall
Kurt Warner. Marshall Faulk. Orlando Pace. Isaac Bruce. All names from the infamous 1999-2001 St. Louis Rams team dubbed “The Greatest Show on Turf” who are now Hall of Fame gold jacket owners.
One name noticeably missing from the list? Torry Holt.
Marshall Faulk, Rams star running back and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year for those three consecutive years, was the first to receive the honor in 2011 - his first year of eligibility.
Orlando Pace, a seven-time Pro-Bowl Offensive Tackle who is considered one of the best left tackles of the 21st century, was the first to join him in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The following year, two-time NFL’s Most Valuable Player and the 1999 season Super Bowl MVP, Kurt Warner, was given the honor. The last to do so (so far) was NFL receiving yards leader and arguably one of the best pure route runners to ever play in the NFL, Isaac Bruce, in 2020.
From 1999-2008, the length of Torry Holt's career with the Rams, only two men led the NFL in receiving yards twice. Holt and Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. Since then, the list includes Holt, Harrison, and Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Andre Johnson. He also had two 1,600-yard seasons, giving him a feat matched only by Harrison, Johnson and Antonio Brown (who will be Hall of Fame eligible in 2027, but his status will likely be determined based on his off-field issues).
Holt holds the record for most receptions (868) in a single decade from 2000-2009 and also most receiving yards (12,594) in a single decade. With that, he’s one one four wide receivers who made the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. The other three being Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison, Randy Moss, and Terrell Owens. In fact, he is still the only pass catcher from the 2000s All-Decade team yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame - the others include tight ends Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates.
What does one even need to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, you might ask? To be eligible, a player must have been retired for at least five years and needs to have received at least one major postseason honor - such as an All-Pro selection or Pro Bowl invitation. To officially be elected, a finalist must receive at least 80% support from the Selection Committee.
Holt is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, two-time NFC champion and two-time former NFL receptions leader.
Holt has already been inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame, after a stellar career at North Carolina State University, where his jersey is now retired (No. 81). But after ten years of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with appearances as a semifinalist every single year and as a finalist five years in a row, he’s still waiting for his name to be called for that gold jacket.
Looking through the record books, you’ll be able to see that Holt’s name among notable Hall of Famers on very exclusive lists of greats is not only a trend, but an insult to his accomplishments. Will the committee finally come to their senses in 2026 - nearly two decades after his retirement?
