Why Rams Can't Pass Up Opportunity to Stranglehold NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of recovering their goodwill and optimism following a humbling upset loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. Since then, they've rattled off two straight wins. First, they dominated the 3-11 Arizona Cardinals, 45-17. Beating a bottom-feeder isn't exactly a huge deal, especially since they already had a wakeup call against the Panthers.



However, they went on to handle the Detroit Lions, too, in their next outing, outgunning them 41-34 to exert their supremacy over the NFC. The Rams have another great opportunity in Week 16 to show that they're a class above the rest of the conference when they take on the Seattle Seahawks with a chance to sweep their rival in the season series.



Rams entering another "must-win" game



As impressive as the Los Angeles Rams have been this season, they can't let down their guard yet. At 11-3, they're currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, they're still tied with the Seattle Seahawks in record, but currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker for the division and the edge in the standings.



The Rams can't afford to lose in Week 16, though, or else they'll allow the Seahawks to leapfrog them for both the NFC West and the first-round bye. LA's schedule lightens up significantly after this fateful rematch with Seattle, taking on the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals in its final two games, but it has to keep its foot on the gas for this upcoming game.



The Seahawks and Rams are in a class by themselves, and this is while playing in the NFL's toughest division this season. pic.twitter.com/xEBFvUfBDT — Brian Nemhauser (@hawkblogger) December 17, 2025

The Seahawks haven't lost since the Rams beat them in Week 11, rattling off four straight wins against the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, Falcons, and Indianapolis Colts. However, they haven't looked as impressive in the second half of their campaign, eking out a one-score victory over the Titans and needing a last-minute field goal to beat the Colts by two, who were starting 44-year-old Philip Rivers off the street at quarterback.



That said, LA went down to the wire against Seattle in their first meeting, squeaking out a 21-19 win thanks to a missed 50-yarder from Jason Myers. Now, they have to play the Seahawks on the road, off a short week, and without Davante Adams, who suffered a hamstring injury versus the Lions. FanDuel expects the Rams to sweep the season series, with Los Angeles laying a point-and-a-half and listed at -106 on the moneyline.

