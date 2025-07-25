Former Star Sees One Twist to Rams Predictive Success
In a recent episode of Between the Horns, former St. Louis Rams defensive star D'Marco Farr expressed some concern over the Los Angeles Rams this early in training camp. His concern could be blown out of proportion for such a veteran team, but it is a concern nonetheless.
Farr is troubled with the fact the Rams are being considered as presumptive Super Bowl favorites from the NFC, along with the Philadelphia Eagles. He thinks it is too early to start making plans for San Francisco and he does not want the players to get swollen heads.
He does not worry about talent. He does not worry about potential injuries sustained during the season. He is not even worried about octagenarian Matthew Stafford's aching back.
What does worry him is the pressure that is being applied to the Rams so early in camp.
“I’ve been talking to as many people as possible about this because I’ve been telling them how high morale is around this football team and there’s nothing wrong with saying ‘Lombardi or bust.’ Especially when you have a team this loaded, this good and this veteran led," Farr said.
However, Farr is cautiously optimistic about this Rams team, but he is still nervous about how they will handle the accolades from a mental standpoint.
"It does make me a little bit nervous when...morale is so high. You know what I mean? Like, it’s hard to get tough, it’s hard to get good or to become when people are patting you on the back," Farr said. "At least from my expectation. When you’re trying to overcome naysayers that’s the easy part, it’s how do you become better when everyone’s telling you, ‘You a Super Bowl contender before you play Game 1. That’s...a rough environment to be in.”
Entering 2025, the Rams are in uncharted waters. Last season, the Rams started slow and had to stack wins late in the season to scratch their way into the playoffs. It appears that is not the case this season as the prognosticators are already crowning them as kings of the NFC.
Before you fit the players for their Super Bowl rings, the players must find a way to ignore the noise and the Super Bowl chatter. They have to remain hungry and humble each and every week.
When the season is over, we will see if Farr is accurate or whether the players will be able to weather the storm.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @ScottSalomonNFL and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE