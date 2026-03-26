Rams Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made several moves in free agency, addressing critical needs with their secondary and Special Teams. In fact, the Rams addressed virtually every part of their operation that needed fixing.

In that process, the Rams also went about their work in a way to give them freedom to make smart decisions during the NFL Draft, instead of being desperate and selecting a player based on a positional need.

The Rams' free agent moves also make a clear indication about what direction the team wants to go during the NFL's annual selection process.

The Rams Have Two Paths

While every option remains open to them, the Rams have already made it clear that the goal of 2026 is to win a championship after the franchise wasted 2025 and an incredible year from quarterback Matthew Stafford .

It's hard to say the season was wasted after Stafford's incredible achievement and the fact they made it to the NFC Championship Game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, but the reality is that for the past two seasons, the Rams have had one of the best teams in football, went toe-to-toe with the eventual Super Bowl champion, delivered constant strikes but when the oppertunity rose to the surface, the team couldn't make the critical play.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

While Stafford did have the ball in his hands to make the game-winning throw in both games, he never got a true opportunity. In the Divisional Round against the Eagles during the 2024 season, Stafford drove the Rams downfield, but when it came time to make the critical throw, Stafford had a receiver open, but a failed blocking assignment on Jalen Carter resulted in a sack before the throw could be made, leading to the end of the season.

In Seattle, Demarcus Lawrence picked up Kyren Williams late, going against his own assignment to ensure Williams didn't get open as per the playcall, and Stafford had no options but to force tight throws towards players who weren't in position to make plays.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

After the loss to Philadelphia, the Rams re-signed Coleman Shelton back from Chicago, leading to Stafford being clean all season long. Based on what happened in Seattle and the Rams using free agency to address two of the three issues that caused the loss in the NFC Championship, this indicated that the Rams are going to use their 13th overall pick on an offensive player, likely a wide receiver who is shifty at the line of scrimmage and is able to create plays, even after the play is breaking down.

That's the obvious answer, but there was another issue in Seattle that doesn't get discussed and that was Seattle's play-action attack. While the secondary had its own issues, the Rams constantly deployed their run defense and the Seahawks used play action as their run formations gave them enough man power against average pass rushers, as their aces were on the sidelines, giving the Seahawks a strategic advantage.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thus, do not be surprised if the Rams go the other way and select defensive tackle Peter Woods out of Clemson, especially after their failed move for Byron Murphy II in 2024.

Don't be surprised to see the Rams make a pick at 13 and then trade back into the first for another player to address both needs.