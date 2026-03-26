Garoppolo Versus Cousins: The Rams' Backup QB Debate

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have yet to sign a veteran quarterback to assist Matthew Stafford. Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins appear to be the best options avalible. So let's dive into both and see what their pros and cons are.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Pros: The Rams love Garoppolo, and they want him back. That's not my words, that's Sean McVay's.

“Absolutely," stated McVay. "I love Jimmy. I would absolutely want him back. I did see those reports too on [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike [LaFleur] trying to steal our guy, but no Jimmy's a really good player and so we would love him back. I'm sure he'll have multiple opportunities and then we'll see where we're at. He's been tremendous for the last couple of years. We've loved everything he's about."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"You guys know how I feel about him when we've spoken about him and we would love him back. I'm also not naive to the fact that he'll probably have a lot of opportunities and if those are things that he wants to pursue that give him a chance to play, I would understand that.”

Garoppolo has been in the system for two seasons. He did a wonderful job when Stafford was out with an injury during training camp and preseason last year, earning even more respect from the organization. He's a pros pro who is one of the more successful playoff quarterbacks in the league.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) throws the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cons: Garoppolo is unable to run the Sean McVay offense. It's clear as day. I watched virtually every throw he made during training camp and preseason, with his deficiencies often being highlighted due to the style of offense.

That's not his fault, nor should it disqualify him from the role. Personally, after watching his work and his process, he's a player I would want for my team. The issue is that if he were to go into a game, the Rams would have to change up their entire approach.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) talks with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His deep ball is often questionable, he struggles when having to make multiple reads to go across the field, and his work is at its best when his offense commits to running the ball. In his only start, it was Mike LaFleur who was calling plays. Garoppolo's output was great, but LaFleur is committed to running the ball more. Plus, why hasn't Garoppolo signed yet? Is he still working out a move to Arizona? Does he want to come back? That's a big question that has yet to be answered.

Kirk Cousins

Pros: Has known McVay for over a decade, worked with him in Washington, has run the McVay offense to varying successes in Washington, Minnesota, and three weeks of pure bliss in Atlanta, and he'll likely play on the veteran minimum.

A source close to the NFL told Rams on SI that Cousins wants to be in Los Angeles.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Kirk has made more money than God," stated the source. "This guy wants championships so bad, to be with that organization, that general manager [Les Snead], and this head coach [Sean McVay], and the talent assembled around them. Not only for next year, someone with the ability of Kirk to back up a QB like Matt [Stafford] for a season that is championship or bust."

Cons: Cousins can win some, but he's never proven he can win the big ones. More importantly, he can't make the big throws unless there are some changes to how the offense is constructed. He's never played in a Super Bowl or an NFC Championship game, and his playoff performances are average.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Seems like a great option for the regular season, but the playoffs are always wild, and Cousins has one playoff win and it was in a dome.

The Call

Garoppolo gave his team double-digit leads in a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship entering the fourth quarter. I trust him to do that in Los Angeles, and I also trust Chris Shula to shut the door. Say what you want but Shula has perpetually shut the door on the opposition while having minimal financial investment in his unit. That investment is here, and it's about to payoff.