Why Jaguars Game Could Mean a Breakout For This Rams' Target
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make it two in a row in Week 7. This time, they will be overseas, looking to come back with a massive win. It is not going to be an easy thing to do, but this team is ready for the challenge and everything that comes with it.
They will be facing a good team in the Jacksonville Jaguars of the AFC South. It is going to be a game where the Rams must come out with energy on both sides of the ball and execute their game plan.
The Rams are coming into this game fresh off a win in Week 6. They want to build more momentum in Week 7 before coming back home and enjoying their bye week. The Rams want to improve the things that they did not do right last week. The offense is looking to have a great game in better weather. Last week was a tough one but they got the job done. The Rams are ready to take on the overseas trip and get something going in this game that they can take the rest of the season.
The biggest question mark for this Rams team is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua injured his ankle in last week's win. Nacua has not practiced this week, and his status for Sunday's game is still up in the air. If he cannot go, it will be a massive loss for the Rams. It will be next man up mentality for this team without Nacua. And the Rams have trust in the next man up if Nacua cannot play.
Tutu Atwell Next Man Up
That next man is receiver Tutu Atwell. Atwell missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be back on Sunday. Atwell will be the player will steps up if Nacua is out. Atwell knows this offense well, and head coach Sean McVay has confidence in Atwell to go out there and make plays for this offense. That is why the Rams re-signed Atwell this offseason.
Atwell could potentially be looking at a breakout game in Week 7. Atwell, with his speed, could spread the defense, and he could cause a lot of problems for the Jaguars' defense deep down the field. Atwell will be ready, and do not be surprised if he has a great game.
