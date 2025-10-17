Ram Digest

Why Jaguars Game Could Mean a Breakout For This Rams' Target

The Los Angeles Rams will be overseas for their Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is going to be a good matchup. And it could be a potential breakout game for one Rams wide receiver.

Michael Canelo

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make it two in a row in Week 7. This time, they will be overseas, looking to come back with a massive win. It is not going to be an easy thing to do, but this team is ready for the challenge and everything that comes with it.

They will be facing a good team in the Jacksonville Jaguars of the AFC South. It is going to be a game where the Rams must come out with energy on both sides of the ball and execute their game plan.

The Rams are coming into this game fresh off a win in Week 6. They want to build more momentum in Week 7 before coming back home and enjoying their bye week. The Rams want to improve the things that they did not do right last week. The offense is looking to have a great game in better weather. Last week was a tough one but they got the job done. The Rams are ready to take on the overseas trip and get something going in this game that they can take the rest of the season.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The biggest question mark for this Rams team is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua injured his ankle in last week's win. Nacua has not practiced this week, and his status for Sunday's game is still up in the air. If he cannot go, it will be a massive loss for the Rams. It will be next man up mentality for this team without Nacua. And the Rams have trust in the next man up if Nacua cannot play.

Tutu Atwell Next Man Up

That next man is receiver Tutu Atwell. Atwell missed last week's game with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be back on Sunday. Atwell will be the player will steps up if Nacua is out. Atwell knows this offense well, and head coach Sean McVay has confidence in Atwell to go out there and make plays for this offense. That is why the Rams re-signed Atwell this offseason.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Atwell could potentially be looking at a breakout game in Week 7. Atwell, with his speed, could spread the defense, and he could cause a lot of problems for the Jaguars' defense deep down the field. Atwell will be ready, and do not be surprised if he has a great game.

