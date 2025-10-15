How Rams' Puka Nacua Has Grown Into a Great Leader
The Los Angeles Rams found something special when they drafted wide receiver Puka Nacua a few years ago. Nacua was slept on, and the Rams were the only team that made it clear that they wanted to draft Nacua. They did just that, and it has paid off for them in a huge way.
Nacua has turned himself into one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League and the best one this season so far. Nacua has been a monster this season on the field, and he is getting some consideration for NFL MVP. Nacua has gotten better each season since the Rams drafted him, and this season, he has stepped into his role as the true No. 1 wide receiver well. He has not missed a beat and continues to get better.
It is not just what Nacua is doing on field that has made him better. He has turn into a great leader. He is showing that this season and is helping his teammates in any way he can.
"It comes back to the people who've been around me," Nacua told Andrews of FOX Sports. "The environment has allowed me to continue to be myself. I'm still that same kid who's trying to ask Matthew [questions]. I just don't call him ‘Sir’ anymore. Now, we have a relationship. I tell him random things. I tell him, ‘I’m playing ‘Call of Duty.’"
"It feels like there's a trail of light or energy," Nacua said. "Sometimes, it's like it's better when you're being covered because then he's like, ‘I’ve got to put it in one spot.' Then, when you're open, it's like, ‘How do I wanna lay it up to you?’ I think that light just finds each other and the ball is exactly where it needs to be.
Nacua on QB Matthew Stafford
"I just think that I am truly blessed," Nacua added. "I think of the environment that I came into, the people who have been a part of this journey — from my dad being my first Little League football coach to having Coach McVay, who feels like a great friend, the conversations that have happened when I walk by his office. He'll say, ‘Hey Puka, how are you doing? What’s going on?' and just checking in with my family because he knows those are things that mean a lot to me."
