Will Rams' Rival Keep Top Weapon?
When the Rams are ready to sit down and discuss their financial future, a player that must be taken into consideration is the 49ers' Jauan Jennings. Jennings, a matchup nightmare for the Rams, may not be re-signed by the organization after his contract expires following the conclusion of the season, according to 49ers On SI's Jose Luis Sanchez III.
"Write it in Sharpie: 2025 is the last year Jauan Jennings is playing for the 49ers," wrote Sanchez III. "There’s just no way he is going to come back given his value, especially if he duplicates what he did last year in 2025."
"The 49ers cannot afford Jennings after this year, and free agency will only increase his cost. Just look at how much most of the 49ers’ departed free agents got this year."
"Jennings will be too much of a luxury for the 49ers to bring back, especially with Brock Purdy’s contract kicking in and what they gave to Brandon Aiyuk."
To be fair, Jennings is disposable from the 49ers' perspective. They already have his replacement lined up in Ricky Pearsall, and Demarcus Robinson could be re-signed for cheap or a lot cheaper than whatever Jennings would be able to ask for.
While this is great news for the Rams, considering he's been a thorn in their sides, I have been one to clamour for the Rams to add him in the past and he would complete the offense if added.
While Tutu Atwell may get the job done, I remain steadfast that this is Atwell's last year. There are really only two routes for his career. Either he doesn't live up to his $10 million price tag and departs or he does and gets another eight-figure contract somewhere else while the Rams manage some of their other extensions.
Jennings may be looking for the ultimate pay day and his loyalties to the 49ers may make him hesitant from joining the Rams but at the end of the day, players are most loyal to their money so take that as you will.
Jennings would fit perfectly as the Rams' WR3. A sure-handed, selfless player ready to do whatever it takes to win, who could easily slip into the WR2 role if Davante Adams leaves after 2026, while the Rams elevate Jordan Whittington or Konata Mumpfield.
Also, in four games, Jennings has been targeted 24 times while playing at SoFi Stadium. He caught 21 of those passes. Just saying. Perhaps putting Jennings in an enclosed stadium isn't the worst idea.
