3 49ers Possibly Playing Their Final Season With the Team
A plethora of players departed the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.
The number was unusually high compared to previous years, so they likely won’t experience a mass exodus and significant player cuts like this.
Nevertheless, the 49ers are poised to have some players leave them after 2025.Here are three players who are possibly playing their final season with the 49ers.
Trent Williams
2024 felt like the last time anyone had seen Trent Williams play football. Luckily for the 49ers, he is returning for 2025. After that, there’s no telling if he will remain on the team.
It doesn’t matter if Williams has a goal to play until he’s 40 years old. The reality is that he is a year-to-year player moving forward.
It’s essentially been that way for the last two seasons. All it can take is for Williams to suffer more injuries and miss significant time in 2025 for him to call it a career.
Jauan Jennings
Write it in Sharpie: 2025 is the last year Jauan Jennings is playing for the 49ers. There’s just no way he is going to come back given his value, especially if he duplicates what he did last year in 2025.
The 49ers cannot afford Jennings after this year, and free agency will only increase his cost. Just look at how much most of the 49ers’ departed free agents got this year.
Jennings will be too much of a luxury for the 49ers to bring back, especially with Brock Purdy’s contract kicking in and what they gave to Brandon Aiyuk.
Ji’Ayir Brown
I know he has another year left on his contract, but that doesn’t guarantee Ji’Ayir Brown is back. He played terribly in 2025 and was arguably the worst player on the defense for the 49ers.
With Robert Saleh at the helm of the defense, he may not be a fan of Brown. So far, Saleh hasn’t seen anything out of him since he’s been out with an ankle injury.
I doubt Brown will win over Saleh with his gameplay unless he makes a dramatic improvement from last year. Given the way the 49ers drafted, they may already have found his replacement in Marques Sigle.