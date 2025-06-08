The Key to Unlocking the Rams' Offense
The Los Angeles Rams enter this offseason with heavy firepower on offense, but they will need help from lesser known players to be successful. One player the Rams' coaching staff plans to get more involved this season is wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Atwell's outlook this upcoming season.
“Yeah, just go out and be the best Tutu you can be. We all know what his superpower is because he can run and that's a trait that, especially at his level and his elite level of speed, it scares defenses. It scares defenders. So just go out there, use that elite trait and what we do know about him is he's not obviously in weight the biggest guy, right? He might be 155 (lbs) soaking wet, but he is 'rangey.' He's long," LaFleur said.
"He's not a hard target to hit because he’s loose in the upper body. You can throw it around and he doesn't feel like a small guy. When he's gotten his opportunities, he's made the most of it. You would think the way it is on paper right now he's going to get the most opportunities he's had. We'll see how it all unfolds but he's had a really good offseason and you just love Tutu. So happy he's back with us.”
Lauren Grey of Pro Football Focus recently noted that Atwell was had one of the highest target rates of any wide receiver in the NFL last season, when open.
"Atwell was open downfield on 29 of his targets in 2024, and he caught 21 for 418 yards. His average target depth on those plays was 18.4 yards, and he owns a career deep target rate of 33.8%.
Atwell also had one of the highest target percentages in the league when open by two steps or more. Clearly, the Rams must find a way to get him open more often, especially now that there will be other players opposing defenses have to concern themselves with.
"Atwell ranked third for the Rams in adjusted target rate in 2024 (27.1%) and is projected to be their third receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams heading into the 2025 season. He has two consecutive seasons with at least 60 targets, 40 catches and 500 receiving yards and finished with 43 catches for 580 yards in 2024. Atwell did not score, but he did move the chains 30 times and recorded 17 gains of 15-plus yards, with 10 of those catches gaining 20-plus yards," Gray said.
"Most of his production came on wide-open looks, as he caught 37 of 55 such targets for 504 yards and 27 first downs. Fourteen of his explosive gains were on those plays, and he earned an 87.2 PFF eceiving grade on such looks."
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on Tutu, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!