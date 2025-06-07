A Lesser-Known Player to Watch at Rams' Minicamp
The Los Angeles Rams have added the likes of Davante Adams to an offense that already included veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and the still up-and-coming Puka Nacua. Los Angeles' offense is guided by one of the most well-respected coaching staffs in the National Football League.
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay entered the offseason wanting to become a more explosive offense. The addition of Adams undoubtedly helps them do that. However, the Rams have other critical positions on the field that play into the offense's success as well.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one undrafted free agent to watch for every team in the National Football League. He believes that player for the Rams is offensive lineman, Willie Lampkin.
"While the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line isn’t elite, they were still a solid unit last season despite battling injuries. Strengthening the unit by adding versatility and depth to the interior could help boost the ground game," Austin said.
"Willie Lampkin may not meet the traditional size standards for an NFL offensive lineman, but his on-field performance tells a far more compelling story. At just 5’10” and 270 pounds, he defied expectations throughout his college career, starting 61 games across multiple positions at Coastal Carolina and North Carolina."
Austin believes Lampkin has the football IQ to do well in the league. Lampkin has also shown other traits that McVay will like.
"Lampkin’s game features elite technique, relentless effort, and rare athleticism. Though his frame will raise concerns at the pro level, his strong showing at the Senior Bowl proved he can hold his own against top-tier competition. His quickness, football intelligence, and ability to execute in both gap and zone schemes help offset any physical limitations," Austin said.
"His ability to play multiple spots along the interior and compete with a chip on his shoulder makes him a strong candidate to carve out a role during minicamp."
An NFL team can never have too many competent offensive linemen, especially as the league continues to add games to the regular season. The extra games arguably add more wear and tear to offensive and defensive linemen than any other position group.
As the Rams continue to build around Stafford at skill positions and the offensive line, finding and keeping solid offensive linemen would go a long way for a quarterback who prefers to stay in the pocket.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!