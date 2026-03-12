The Rams' Pass Catcher With the Most to Prove Next Season

The Los Angeles Rams will have the reigning MVP next season, and it's expected they'll continue to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. They strike a perfect chord between running the ball when they need to and relying on their star pass-catchers to make incredible catches.

Matthew Stafford still has his offensive corps intact, with Les Snead going out and being aggressive to help this team fulfill its Super Bowl aspirations. The Trent McDuffie trade was a masterful way for them to leverage their pick and will make the Rams even more of a threat in 2026.

WR Room Next Season

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This offseason isn't over, and the Rams still have opportunities to add talent to their roster through the draft and free agency. However, I'd like to look at their wide receiver room and discern what next season means for them.

Puka Nacua is due for a contract extension next offseason, and I doubt Sean McVay lets him walk in free agency. He's one of the best contested-catchers in the NFL, and if they want to make their next signal caller's job a whole lot easier, there's no better receiver to feed than Nacua.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davante Adams has expressed his interest in retiring in Los Angeles, and if the Rams win the Super Bowl in their home stadium, I think that would be the perfect end to his career. His contract is up next season, and if they can't win it in that time, I can see him staying with the team. He's not getting any younger, so his role in their offense may diminish over time if he decides to stay.

Xavier Smith will be a restricted free agent next offseason, and while he's primarily used on special teams, he saw an increased role in 2025. His fumble cost the Rams their match against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game, and if he continues to make mistakes like that, he doesn't have a future with the Rams.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The receiver with the most to prove in 2026 is Jordan Whittington for the Rams. His rookie season was nothing to write home about, but he showed up in spurts when Nacua was out with an injury. In 2025, his production regressed across the board.

He's under contract until 2027, so while next season isn't a contract year, it's the last time he can make an impression while Stafford is at the helm. If his production continues to shrink, the Rams will look in another direction for a secondary receiver to complement Nacua in their wide receiver room of the future.