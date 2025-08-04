Rams TE Higbee Helping Mentor Everyone in Meeting Room
Tyler Higbee found another huge dose of respect for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during the NFL Draft this past spring.
In the second round of the draft, with the Rams on the clock, McVay called Higbee and told him he would be drafting his eventual replacement. McVay did not have to do that, but he did so because of the mutual respect between him and the veteran.
The parties hung up the phone, and the Rams sent the card in to draft tight end Terrance Ferguson. Higbee told McVay he would mentor Ferguson and do whatever was needed to help him. Soon thereafter, Higbee got Ferguson's phone number and sent him a congratulatory text.
"(I) let him know if he needed anything from me, (I'd be) here for him," Higbee said to therams.com.`
Higbee is entering his 10th season in the NFL, all with the Rams. He is healthy, which he could not say last season. He came into camp to work hard and take Ferguson and the rest of the tight end room under his wing.
Higbee has liked what he's seen so far from Ferguson.
"He's showing some flashes of really good stuff," Higbee said. "He's gonna be a great ball player and getting him out here and doing it day in and day out. So it's been special to have him and (he's) a great dude and we're excited to have him."
Higbee said he "feels great" coming into camp. He spent much of last season on injured reserve as he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the 2023 wildcard round.
He returned during Week 16 and gave the offense a shot of adrenaline. He scored three touchdowns over the rest of the regular season and playoffs. During the postseason, which consisted of two games, he had 12 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.
"It always gives you a different perspective when you're out there and being able to do what you love," Higbee said. "... You can't replicate playing football. So getting out here, it's always shaking off some rust and stuff, getting back into playing shape and (working on) techniques."
He did not have a training camp last season and he was still rehabilitating his knee. So when he was finally able to return to the field, it was trial by fire.
He had one catch in Week 16 against the New York Jets, which was good for an 11-yard touchdown. He had to literally leap over a defender to get into the end zone.
