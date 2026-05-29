Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: How Much Does Tyler Higbee Have Left in the Tank?

Returning for an 11th season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026 is tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee has solidified himself as the greatest tight end in franchise history, but his production has declined over the last two years. While it wouldn’t have been surprising if Higbee had retired following last season, the Rams re-signed him as they continue to push for another Super Bowl.

Next in our player preview series for 2026 is tight end Tyler Higbee.

2025 Season in Review

Higbee’s 281 yards were his fewest in a season in which he’s played 10 or more games since 2016 when he was a rookie. His 25 receptions were also his fewest since 2018. Higbee became more of a role player in the offense as Colby Parkinson emerged the featured player in the tight end room. When the Rams needed Higbee, he continued to show that he can produce in a smaller role.

Roster Battle

Last season, Higbee was no longer the featured player in the tight end room. As Terrance Ferguson enters year two, Higbee may slide down the pecking order even further. He’s a good leader to have in the tight end room, but with Ferguson in the mix and the Rams drafting Max Klare, Higbee may continue to phase out of the offense.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Reliable When Needed

Again...for as off as Stafford was yesterday, he still had some nice throws.



We didn't see a lot of Tyler Higbee yesterday with the Rams in so much 11 personnel, but he made his one catch count.



Stafford zips this pass CJGJ's earhole only where Higbee can get it. pic.twitter.com/CbFzmoMylD — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 20, 2026

While the stats may not be there, he continues to be a reliable player in the offense, which Sean McVay does value. Out of Higbee’s 25 catches last season, 20 of them went for a first down or touchdown.

Play 2: Still Effective as a Blocker

The Rams TEs absolutely bullied the 49ers defense.



On the Kyren Williams TD, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen quickly get to the second level. Tyler Higbee clears the way. Kyren doesn't get touched until he's in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/514km5k9Qt — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 10, 2025

As long as Higbee remains effective as a blocker, he will still get playing time. Higbee was the second-best run-blocking tight end on the Rams last season behind Terrance Ferguson. Blocking has never been a strength of Higbee’s game, but as the Rams move to more 12 and 13 personnel, there will be a greater emphasis on tight ends being able to block.

Play 3: A Solid Role Player

Absolutely incredible TD celly from Tyler Higbee here 😂



LARvsBAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/6aIcDRBoRd — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025

Even if Higbee isn’t a full-time player, he can still execute his role within the offense. With Higbee being one of the Rams’ better blocking tight ends, he’s able to sell the play action pass to the flat.

Biggest Question: How Much More Does Tyler Higbee Have in the Tank?

Ever since Higbee tore his ACL in the playoff game against the Detroit Lions, he hasn’t been the same. When he returned at the end of 2024, it was in a limited role. He remained a lesser part of the offense last season. Nobody would have been surprised had Higbee retired or the Rams opted not to bring him back. The Rams did bring him back and the hope is that he can continue at a productive level, even if it’s in a limited role.

2026 Outlook/Role

The passion is clearly still there for Higbee and there’s no doubt that as a reliable player, he can help this Rams team win a Super Bowl. With that said, there’s also the other end of the spectrum where the Rams may need to have a difficult conversation as they did with Rob Havenstein last year. Higbee has struggled to stay healthy and the Rams just drafted Max Klare. What happens if Klare outplays Higbee in training camp? His role in 2026 is as the leader and veteran of the tight end room. As the Rams utilize 12 and 13 personnel, there should be plenty of snaps for him even if he’s the third or fourth tight end.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Higbee wasn’t brought back to not make the final roster and get cut. The Rams clearly see a role for him as they continue developing the younger tight ends. Higbee may not be the player that he once was, but he’s a lock for the roster.



Chances: 10/10

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