2025 Rams Facing Softer Bellies of Beasts in Defensive Trenches
Head Coach Sean McVay and Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur have designed an offense to both run and pass the ball with effective ease. Of course, the capabilities of QB Matt Stafford, RB Kyren Williams and their protection are a factor, but so are the defensive lines that will gear up to attempt to neutralize L.A.'s NFC franchise's finest every single week of the 2025 NFL Season.
But just how good are the individual units on the schedule for the Rams? PFF recently published their rankings of the best units at certain positions. What are the most notable units on the list of Rams opponents?
PFF ranked Pittsburgh as the top defensive line in the league, but the Rams do not have the Steelers on the slate this season. However, they do battle with nearly half of the top ten.
The highest-ranked and arguably the best of all of the defensive lines on the schedule for the Rams is too familiar a foe recently, one that completely flummoxed L.A. in the regular season and held them off in the Divisional Round. Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio's front line comes in at No. 2 in the rankings. The Rams travel to their new NFC rivals in Week 3. Luckily, the weather will be nicer on September 21 than it was in January where the weather was surely a factor.
"Philadelphia's defensive line was arguably the deepest in the league last season. As a result, even after the departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, the unit remains one of the best in the NFL. On plays without a blitz in 2024, the Eagles generated pressure 36% of the time, which was the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. Jalen Carter's 84.4 PFF pass-rush grade ranked fourth among interior defenders, and Moro Ojomo's 82.4 figure placed sixth at the position."
The No. 4-ranked team would be the Texans, and they will be a good test before the trip to Philly two weeks later. Houston visits California to open the 2025 regular season in Week 1. The AFC South Champs, like the other teams in the top four, are very stout up front.
"The Texans might have the best edge defender duo in the NFL in veteran Danielle Hunter and third-year player Will Anderson Jr. Hunter’s 84.6 PFF overall grade ranked 12th among edge defenders last season, and Anderson's 87.8 mark slotted him in 10th. However, the Texans struggled on the interior, which may continue to be a problem area in 2025. Tim Settle was the team's highest-graded interior defender in 2024, yet his 58.6 PFF overall grade ranked just 58th at the position."
Rounding out the best defensive lines that the Rams confront this campaign are No. 6 Detroit at home in Week 15 and at No. 10 Baltimore out east in Week 6.
"The Detroit Lions' defensive line may deserve a higher ranking based on on-paper talent, but there are quite a few question marks surrounding the health of its top players. While Aidan Hutchinson was on track to have a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season in 2024 and led all edge defenders with a 94.9 PFF overall grade, it remains to be seen how quickly he can get back to his top form."
"Although the Ravens spent early draft picks in 2021 and 2022 to acquire edge defenders Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, neither has developed into an elite pass rusher alongside 34-year-old Kyle Van Noy. Second-round draft pick Mike Green is a dark-horse candidate to lead the unit in 2025. Michael Pierce'‘s retirement will dull the team's interior impact, but Baltimore is still in a solid position there with Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones who both ranked among the top 30 interior defenders in PFF overall grade last season. Nnamdi Madubuike."
As tough of a task it will be for the Rams to play four of the top ten teams in this category, three of the games are in the first six weeks. However, L.A. has ten games against bottom-feeding fronts with the best of that bunch being the Arizona Cardinals at No. 20. Even better, the rest of the division is ranked lower with San Francisco ranked at No. 21 and the Seahawks checking in as the No. 23 defensive line.
Rankings don't always tell the true story, but there's always some validity. But if they are any indication, the Rams will encounter some softer bellies of the beast in 2025.
