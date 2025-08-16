EXCLUSIVE: Rams' Willie Lampkin, Keep Your Measuring Tape at Home
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The measure of a man can not be measured with numerics...but let's do it anyway. That's the NFL, and according to NFL standards, Willie Lampkin is too small, too short, and too much against the grain to be an NFL lineman. Lampkin's response...
"They always want to tell you that you're not good enough, or that you don't have what it takes, or that you're not common," stated Lampkin. "Just keep going. Regardless of what you have, control what you can control and just keep your eyes on that tunnel vision."
That's exactly what Lampkin has been doing throughout practice and against the Cowboys last week. Lampkin was gracious enough to speak with me after practice at the Rams' facility, and despite his roots being in the South, he's loving life in Los Angeles.
Lampkin, born and raised in Florida, attended both Coastal Carolina and North Carolina during his collegiate career. Despite being one of the best offensive linemen in the country last season, achieving All-American honors, Lampkin went undrafted before signing with the Rams, due to his measurables.
Lampkin has been feeling the love from the Rams coaching staff
Lampkin is often taking extra time after practice to put in more work, taking every step to refine his craft. The results speak for themselves.
“He’s a strong, sturdy dude," stated Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. "He’s whatever he was listed at and all that. He had a great career going to Coastal Carolina, transferring to North Carolina and being a First-Team All-American."
"Sometimes obviously the attributes don't get you drafted, if you will, but it doesn't matter. You’ve just got to land. We like what we've seen from him. I thought he had a really good game. I thought he got better as the game went on. Like I keep saying, not to be a broken record, but for him to keep stacking these days and being the best he can be through August, getting himself ready for whatever September has.”
Lampkin was putting in work against the Cowboys last Saturday, serving up more pancakes than breakfast on Christmas morning.
"I have to turn it up a notch," stated Lampkin on life in the NFL, and he has, playing both guard and center, establishing himself as a force in the run. It makes sense as, despite having zero resemblance of a passing game at North Carolina, Lampkin paved the way for Omarion Hampton to record back-to-back seasons of 1,500+ rushing yards on his way to being a two-time All-American.
Lampkin takes on Hampton and the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday night at SoFi. Lampkin called Hampton a great friend of his and a great player.
Lampkin wants Hampton to do good, just not against the Rams. However, he expressed excitement to see his old teammate. For Lampkin though, he's focused on the game at hand.
"Just trying to be the best that I can be to put us in the best positions to win."
If you aren't already rooting for Lampkin, when asked about the Rams, he said this.
"I love this organization."
Willie Lampkin: Just watch the film.
