Matthew Stafford Announces Decision for 2026 Season in MVP Acceptance Speech

Newly minted NFL MVP Matthew Stafford isn’t done yet.

As the Rams star quarterback accepted the MVP award during the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday, he dropped a quick nugget to end his speech and put any uncertainty surrounding his future to rest. When Stafford thanked his four daughters standing beside him on stage, he squashed any retirement conversations as he remains on top of his game just two days before his 38th birthday.

“I’m so happy to have you at the games on the sideline with me and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a--,” he said to a massive cheer from the crowd. “So I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully I’m not at this event and we’re getting ready for another game in SoFi.”

"So I'll see you guys next year." 🔥



Matthew Stafford ended his MVP speech by announcing he will return in 2026.



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/lnMCu7cwQX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2026

Right when Stafford made the unexpected announcement, the camera perfectly panned to a grinning Sean McVay in the crowd, realizing he’ll have his star QB back for one more season (if he didn’t know that already). McVay was asked about Stafford’s future after Los Angeles’ loss to the Seahawks in the NFC championship game, responding that if he still wants to play there’s no question the Rams would have him back.

“Yeah, I mean if he still wants to play, what the hell kind of question is that?” The Rams coach said on Jan. 25. “We’ve been totally present and I know that if he wants to, he’s still playing at a pretty good clip. I mean, he’s the MVP of the league. I got respect for everybody else, but this guy has played at a level that’s just different.”

In the NFC championship game defeat, Stafford went 22-for-35 passing with 374 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, becoming the first player to put together that kind of game in the postseason and lose. The 17-year veteran receives MVP honors for the first time after leading the NFL in both passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46) this season.

The Rams’ season fell short of the Super Bowl, but Stafford will make at least one more run for his second ring next season.

