Matthew Stafford's Most Critical Connection This Upcoming Season
The Los Angeles Rams added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in what was arguably the most significant move of any team in the National Football League this offseason. The blockbuster move made Adams Stafford's most vital teammate on offense and most critical connection of all.
Following Organized Team Activities, McVay elaborated on what the process of getting Stafford and Adams acclimated has been going so far.
"Well, I think he just said it. It's his ability to communicate, to connect, and then he listens to understand. You get around a lot of people and they're just telling you what they want, but he'sgot this really great way of having real clarity on what he's looking for, but an openness and ahumility to be able to listen and work in coordination and man, that's where you inspire people towant to be able to work alongside you," McVay said.
McVay noted that while it will take work for Stafford, Adams, and the rest of the offense to get familiar with each other, Stafford has proven he has the ability to get the best out of nearly any skill position player, regardless of how long they have played together. The Rams need precisely that.
"And he's done that with receivers. He does that with the offensive lineman. It's really whoever. And that's why I think when you're innately thrust into a leadership position, it's why when you talk to his teammates or coaches, everybody loves this guy. I've said it and I've referenced it a couple of times," McVay said.
"I remember a few years ago, Dan Orlovsky said, “He's got this great way to be one of the guys, but you also know he's the man at the same time. And that's a real fine line to be able to balance, but he does that authentically and organically with his personality. But he's got great communication, and he's put in so much work to have such an understanding of what it looks like to do this at a high clip. I just see him over there. He is getting ready to turn 50 here pretty soon, too, so I'm just kidding. Didn't see you over there, big guy!”
