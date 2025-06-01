McVay, Rams May Have a Secret Weapon in Waiting
The Los Angeles Rams have vastly improved their roster this offseason. However, they have a few young players on the rise.
Earlier this offseason, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay noted that he planned to get wide receiver Tutu Atwell more involved this season.
"I think when you look at his body of work, when he's been able to play, especially in some of the times that he was playing (like) when Cooper [Kupp] was on IR, there was a lot of production," McVay said recently," McVay said.
"And if you project that over the course of 17 games, you just watch what he was able to do. He's matured as a young man. I love the person, getting to know him, and I think that he's only getting better."
Atwell caught 42 passes last season for a career-high 562 yards. The attention other Rams' skill position players get should leave room for Atwell to succeed.
Following Organized Team Activities, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford elaborated on his relationship with Atwell. Stafford is excited the two get to work together again this upcoming season.
“I think we're building that version right now, right? We've run whatever that was, 18, 25, 30 plays, whatever it was today. We're figuring that out. We're building as we go. Tutu, I got a lot of respect for, too. He’s a really smart guy. He's a guy that can play all three spots for us because of his ability to understand where he fits. I think he continues to get better. I think I've seen him grow as a football player, seen him grow as a human being, all of those kinds of things as a professional. He's done a hell of a job the last couple years and I think when you turn the tape on and watch, it shows up," Stafford said.
"Happy for his success, happy for us to get another chance to work with him for another year and looking for big things. Obviously, he's got the one thing everybody knows, he can really run, but I think he plays away from his body really well, catching the football, understands where he fits in the run game and the schemes and obviously [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and the coaching staff does a really nice job of finding ways to utilize his best traits and best attributes on a down-in down-out basis.”
