Why the Rams' Matthew Stafford Situation Isn't Going Away
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to start the season off on a high note this Sunday. The Rams will be at home at SoFi Stadium against the Houston Texans from the AFC South. The Rams are looking to start fast, for they do not have to play catch up like they have in the past.
The Rams have a great team this season, and they are looking to make a good run at making the Super Bowl. But one thing that will be a factor is the health of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford has been dealing with a back injury that will be there going into the season. Stafford missed most of the offseason with the team. He spent most of his time making sure that he was ready for the start of the season. Stafford will be ready, but he will be tested right away with a good defense in the Houston Texans in Week 1. The Rams want to protect Stafford as much as they can. It is going to be interesting to see if the offensive game plan changes.
Matthew Stafford Injury
"Getting throw the season, I think it is just a concern that is valid," said NFL Senior Writer Jourdan Rodrigue on Yahoo Sports. "I would say this is just going to be something that everyone has to keep their eye on, and certainly he has got to monitor and play very close attention to internally. We know Matthew Stafford as the guy who kind of toughs things out and plays through anything ... In this case, it can be so dicey, especially if you take hits."
"So, this is something where, yes, it will be a concern and a valid one all season, but if I know anything about Matthew Stafford, he is going to do anything and everything he could possibly think of, including sitting in a chamber. To try to mitigate and manage this situation, and the season sport of life and dies on his arm. Now it does on his back, too ... They are going to try to make him hold the ball. That to beat him [Stafford] up. Getting to him early will be part of the game plan.
