Rams Must Weigh the Future Along With 2026 in April's Draft

Even many months before the start of the 2026 NFL season, many will say that the Rams are the team to beat already. That is because the team that the Rams are bringing back is made up of most of the key players that were on that team last season, who made it to the NFC Championship game.

They are also saying that because they added two new key players who will be key members going into next season, they will have a huge role on the defensive side of the ball.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams got things rolling this offseason. They know what they should have done last season, and now they know that the goal stays the same, but the team is a little bit different, and it is for the better. The Rams are not messing around with this Super Bowl window that they know they have.

And one thing about Super Bowl windows, you do not know how long they are going to be here, and they could close up really fast. The Rams want to take advantage of it well; they have it.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rams eye quarterback in 2026 NFL Draft

Something is interesting about this Rams team as we get close to the 2026 NFL Draft. With the team being pretty much set for next season, will the Rams look for their future in this year's draft? They could draft for the future, or are they going to keep going after the prospects that give them the best opportunity to win now and help this team right away next season? That is a decision that they will have to make

ext month, and a key one.

When it comes to the Rams in the draft, we know they are the best drafting team over the last few years. They will look to do that once again. A position to look at for the Rams in the draft is the quarterback position. That is because the Rams could be looking at drafting their future quarterback down the line in this year's draft.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images