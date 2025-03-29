Why Experts See Jaxson Dart as Ideal Fit With Rams
Puka Nacua said this week he doesn’t plan to play past 30 years old, defining another Super Bowl window for the Rams. So, assuming Matthew Stafford won’t play to age 42, who will throw touchdowns to Nacua in his last NFL season, 2030?
Analysts Matt Miller and Mina Kimes said Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss would make an ideal addition for the Los Angeles Rams in 2025, as long as he doesn’t leave the bench.
“I'm in agreement with Matt that I really think the best fit for him is anywhere where he can sit for a year,” said Kimes on Friday’s edition of NFL Live.
“He has a lot to learn, decision-making, feel for pressure. So, I would love for him, Dart, to end up with a team like the Rams where he can sit for a year because I do think it would help him a great deal.”
Kimes said that Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss playbook is nothing like an NFL offense because it consists almost exclusively of RPOs and play-action. But Dart still has NFL talent, she said.
“Look, there are traits that I think explain why there is interest, first-round interest,” Kimes said. “He has a live arm, for starters. He can make throws to all parts of the field, definitely NFL-caliber in terms of the talent there. And then, he's a really good athlete. That's something that jumped out to me watching the tape is his scrambling ability, running through the teeth of the defense, and toughness on display there as well.”
While Mel Kiper vaulted Dart into his top 10, giving the quarterback to the Saints at No. 9 overall, Miller believed Dart would slide all the way to the Rams at 26. Miller also sees the Rams taking the first step toward a future without Stafford, and taking that step with Dart.
“Dart could go as high as the top 10 depending on how the QB board settles early in the draft,” Miller said. “He's an accurate thrower on intermediate routes with underrated ability to layer the deep ball downfield. He's also experienced, starting the past three seasons at Ole Miss after transferring from USC.”
