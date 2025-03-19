NFL Mock Draft: Rams Solidify Linebacker Corps
The Los Angeles Rams sustained a hit at the linebacker position in free agency. However, they have used free agency and can use the NFL Draft to help bring in talented players who can fill roster voids. The Rams have already had an interesting offseason, but they are far from finished.
The Rams built their defense through the draft by having one of the most productive draft hauls of any team in the National Football League last season. They could continue to build their defense through the draft with another defense-based draft this offseason.
While most of the Rams' efforts this offseason have focused on adding or retaining offensive pieces, that could change with the Draft. They could assemble another draft class of talented defensive players to add to last season's group, ensuring the unit is set for years to come.
Anthony Pasciolla of the Pro Football Network released his mock draft, which predicts every team's first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He believes the Rams will trade down with the Philadelphia Eagles and then select Jihaad Campbell from Alabama to help their linebackers.
"The Los Angeles Rams’ biggest need is at linebacker, and Jihaad Campbell is arguably the best LB in this draft class. Campbell has a very impressive set of physical tools and uses these characteristics to his advantage. He is widely regarded as one of the best tacklers in the class, and he’s very good in coverage," Pasciolla said.
"Campbell possesses the kind of playmaking gene that coaches love. Also, he’s no slouch as a blitzer or in the Sam role rushing off the edge. As positionless football becomes increasingly popular, Campbell has every available tool in the shed."
The Rams face a critical offseason, as many of their best players are getting older. Sean McVay and the Rams' front office know this may be the end for Matthew Stafford and a few of the other aging players on the roster. They must continue adding as much to the roster as they can.
Once they have done all they can roster wise, the Rams will be prepared to move forward.
