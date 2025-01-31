2025 NFL Draft: 3 Prospects the Rams Should Target
Coming off yet another playoff run, the Los Angeles Rams look to continue to build their young core around franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford while being led by head coach Sean McVay. The roster is in decent shape across the board but they must continue to add depth and competition wherever they can.
General manager Les Snead will be charged with finding more gems in Day 3 of the NFL Draft. After sending away their second-round selection to the Carolina Panthers in last year’s draft, the Rams will have a 73 slot gap between their first round pick and their third round pick. A trade back from No. 23 overall or into the first round is a possibility, which makes landing their top draft choice a near-must.
Let’s take a closer look at three potential prospects from each day of this year’s draft the Rams could target.
Day 1: Armand Membou, offensive lineman, Missouri Tigers
While he spent multiple seasons starting at right tackle, Membou has the functional athletic ability and positional versatility to play at either guard spot or left tackle. Los Angeles is likely to pursue a new starting left tackle this offseason and could add plenty of competition. At 6-foot-3, 332 pounds and 34-inch arms, Membou is a large human with excellent reach.
He’ll be effective in McVay’s wide zone scheme with his flexibility and displays a good anchor and plenty of leg drive to be effective in both facets. The former second-team All-SEC was a hefty presence at the Senior Bowl and could see his stock rise but should remain a potential target for the Rams.
Day 2: Demetrius Knight Jr., linebacker, South Carolina Gamecocks
Los Angeles saw a turnaround from their defense late in the season that helped them into the postseason before blowing out the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round. However, the linebacker position could use a boost in their overall play and depth. Knight, a sixth-year senior and two-time transfer from Georgia Tech and UNC Charlotte, is one of the most physical linebackers in the draft and projects as a potential middle to late second day selection.
Knight possesses sufficient length to maintain a quality tackle radius. He has shown to take on blockers and deconstruct them on his way to the ball carrier. While he is not a high-level athlete, another physical run defender is just what the Rams could use at the second level.
Day 3: Riley Leonard, quarterback, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
At some point, McVay and the Rams must consider the future at quarterback. Stafford won’t be playing forever and he’s already on the wrong side of the 30. While a third day selection of a signal-caller may not be anything, it’s always worth the shot to select one late in the draft as a developmental prospect.
Leonard has a big piece in the Fighting Irish’s trip to the national championship. He raised eyebrows in Mobile with impressive accuracy and confidence as a thrower. He needs to learn how to settle his feet and be more consistent in his progressions. However, Leonard is a smart quarterback with great competitive fire and toughness along with plenty of athleticism to be effective out-of-structure.
