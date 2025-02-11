2025 NFL Draft: Rams Get Big Boost on Defense in Latest Mock
The 2024 - 2025 NFL season has officially concluded, and with it, Sundays won't feel the same for a long time. That doesn't mean there aren't things to look forward to as NFL fans. The combine isn't so far away, and soon enough, we'll be talking about the rookies being drafted to their respective franchises.
Until then, the draft order has been set in stone now that the Philadelphia Eagles have secured the last pick in the first round with their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles Rams have been locked in to the 26th pick for a while now, but since the entire draft board is solidified, post-Super Bowl mock drafts are not uncommon.
In fact, PFF's Trevor Sikkema released his post-Super Bowl mock draft, and this is what he had to say regarding the Rams. He believes they should select Jihaad Campbell, a linebacker coming out of Alabama.
"Linebacker Omar Speights was a great find for the Rams as an undrafted free agent last offseason. Perhaps that precludes them from considering a linebacker here, but Campbell is a rare combination of size, length and versatility as a pass-rusher and an off-ball linebacker".
Campbell played all three years of his collegiate career for the Crimson Tide and is leaving on the back of his greatest season yet. He had 119 total tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and even an interception. He was all over the field, and even if Alabama didn't have the best season, he's entering the draft with a lot of momentum.
The reason the Rams didn't make it past the divisional round was that they couldn't stop Saquon Barkley and the lethal rushing attack of the Eagles. They need a run stopper, and Campbell can definitely provide that for them. They could target one of the defensive players from the Eagles leaving in free agency, but drafting Campbell would allow them to cultivate his talent from day one.
Pairing Campbell with Braden Fiske, Bryon Young, and DROY Jared Verse would give nightmares to opposing offensive coordinators and could replicate the success the Eagles enjoyed in the Super Bowl. That speculative defense would lead to a lot of pressure and a lot of sacks, and the pocket would quickly collapse for the opposing team's quarterback. If the Rams were to draft Campbell, they would find another defensive stud on their hands and solidify their defensive unit as one to be feared across the league.
