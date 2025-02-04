3 Critical Needs for the Rams Ahead of Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the youngest teams in the league just four seasons removed from raising the Lombardi Trophy and going through a mini rebuild in that span. Matthew Stafford remains the top player on the roster as he continues to remain one of the best and most consistent quarterbacks in the league while head coach Sean McVay continues to silence critics and continue to win.
After how well the Rams played toward the end of the season, the roster is starting to gel together and they could be closer to Super Bowl contention than some believe. However, they still need to address some critical areas this offseason. If McVay wants to lead his team back to the promised land, general manager Les Snead will need to figure out what to do with these three significant needs during the 2025 season.
Left Tackle
Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom are free agents this offseason, leaving a giant hole at left tackle that must be addressed. There have been many quarterbacks throughout the years that have failed to reach their ultimate destination due to underwhelming play at left tackle, the premium blindside spot along the offensive line. Snead will likely have to sort through free agency to find his depth at tackle while using the draft as a tool to bring in and develop young talent at the position. Thankfully, there should be plenty of tackle options at No. 26 overall.
Nose Tackle
Bobby Brown III is a free agent and there is a chance the Rams let him test the open market. As of now, the projected nose tackle could be Tyler Davis, an undersized interior defensive lineman who may not fit the bill well at this spot. This is why finding a true nose over the next couple of months will be critical to fortifying a run defense that showed improvement and growth last season. Brown’s replacement could be lurking in free agency or the NFL Draft along with the adequate depth necessary.
Inside Linebacker
It was impressive what the Rams did with Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom at inside linebacker. However, you’re not going to get long-term success from these two and Snead likely understands this. Look for this team to long and hard at free agent linebackers at least 28-years old or younger while using the draft to identify and mark potential prospects that could fit defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s unit.
