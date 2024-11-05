3 Takeaways from Rams' Overtime Win
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) won their third-straight game and second in the division on Sunday afternoon, toppling the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on the road in overtime. There were several bright spots on both sides of the ball but three key takeaways that stood out made the biggest impact in the win.
Demarcus Robinson is a Problem
Robinson has been lights out over the past two weeks, including the game-winning, one-handed catch to walk-off the Seahawks, 26-20, in overtime. Robinson has eight receptions in his last two contests, four of which have been caught for touchdowns.
The eight-year veteran had a fairly silent start to the season but has showed up in a big way most recently. Even with star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua being back from injury, Robinson is still receiving several targets and is making big plays when the balls goes his way.
It is so valuable for the Rams to have a third threat in the passing game alongside Kupp and Nacua, especially one who has big game experience. Robinson was apart of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.
Defense Played Their Best Game of the Season
The Rams defense could not have performed better this past week. Three interceptions, seven sacks, and a massive fourth down stop in overtime is why the Rams were able to win this game.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under pressure all day and even when did get the pass off, it was picked multiple times, twice in goal line situations. Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens recorded two interceptions in his own end zone, one being a 103-yard pick-six return late in the second half.
A fourth and one stop from the defensive front on the opening possession in overtime gave the Rams a chance to win the ballgame and they did just that with the touchdown pass to Robinson. They would have never been a position to win the ballgame if it wasn't for the clutch turnover on downs.
Stafford Continues to Be Clutch
There is much to be said about the entire team playing complimentary football resulting in the win. It should be recognized that the win could not have been possible without the clutch late-game ability from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford led his 46th career game-winning drive on Sunday and threw his 366th career touchdown pass that put him 10th all-time in career touchdown passes. His health and consistency is among the best quarterbacks in NFL history and he put it on display once again in comeback fashion.
When the Rams are tied or trailing with a few minutes to play, there is no other quarteback that a team would want to lead them down the field to win the ballgame. Stafford was born with the clutch gene and he has been playing with it ever since he broke into the league 16 years ago.
