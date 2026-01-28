Key Rams Defensive Back Will Be Attractive Free Agent

The Los Angeles Rams are looking at different ways to get better this offseason. When the Rams get their plans together for next season, there is no doubt that they want to get to the Super Bowl, just like that was the plan this past season.

They fell short of that last season, and now they will use that as motivation this offseason. If there is one thing we know about this Rams franchise over the last few years, it is that they find ways of getting better.

The Rams have a lot of key things to figure out this offseason, and one of those things is figuring out what players they want to bring back and believe they could still help the Rams win games next season. Leading the charge in that will be general manager Les Snead.

Snead has done a great job over the last several years in bringing in the right players for this Rams team to be successful. Snead is always looking at ways to get this team the edge and knows what the team needs.

One Free Agent the Rams need to make a decision on

One player that Snead will need to decide on is Rams defensive back Kamren Curl. Curl had a good season for the Rams last season, and since becoming a Ram, he has been a great part of their secondary. He has been a key member of that defense, and he will have a market this offseason. It will be up to the Rams to figure out if they want to bring back Curl and make sure they have part of their secondary intact.

PFF ranked Kamren Curl as the No. 35 overall free agent this offseason. Curl is the No. 2 ranked safety in this ranking.

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates a touchdown with safety Kamren Curl (3) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

35. S Kamren Curl, Los Angeles Rams

Snaps: 3,524 | PFF grade: 75.7

"The former seventh-round pick parlayed an impressive start to his career with Washington into two more solid years with the Rams. Curl will be only 27 years old for the 2026 season and allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season. His 81.8 PFF overall grade over the past four years ranks 13th among qualifying safeties."

The Rams' defense was great for most of the season. The biggest question for the Rams defense this past season was their secondary. Now, bringing back Curl will help their defense next season. But if they lose Curl, the Rams will have to fill that hole, and it could be something hard to do.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.