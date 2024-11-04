Rams Earn Comeback Win in Overtime Thriller
What. A. Game. The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) earn their biggest win of the season with a thrilling, 26-20, overtime victory against NFC West divisional rival, Seattle Seahawks.
Ninth-year wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to walk-off the game, earning a 2-1 record in the division. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the second-straight week that Robinson has recorded two touchdowns, he picked up the slack after second-year wide out Puka Nacua was disqualified in the second quarter for throwing a punch on a Seahawks defender.
The Rams did not receive the ball first to start overtime. The Seahawks had a fourth and one situation deep in Rams territory and were unable to achieve the line to gain, turning the ball over. The Rams replied with a four play, 83-yard touchdown drive to walk it off.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under duress all afternoon, being sacked seven times for a total of 46 yards. Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske led the team with two sacks in the win.
The rest of the Rams defense came through in a big way as well, forcing three interceptions from Smith. Two of those were caught by rookie safety Kamren Kinchens, one being a franchise record. A 103-yard pick-six interception returned for a touchdown, put the Rams on top by seven in the fourth.
Kinchens pick-six marked the longest interception return in franchise history.
The Rams have now won three-straight games and have come all the back to a .500 record after starting the season 1-4. Stafford once again leads his team to a thrilling win, this time in overtime.
With the win, the Rams have jumped from last in the division to being tied for second place with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4). The Arizona Cardinals (5-4) currently lead the NFC West after a dominant win over the Bears this afternoon.
Next week, the Rams will be back at Sofi Stadium to host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10. They will seek to keep their winning streak alive against a team that is much better than their record shows. With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion, they are a much better team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE