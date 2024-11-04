Ram Digest

Rams Earn Comeback Win in Overtime Thriller

The Los Angeles Rams just won the most thrilling game of the NFL season to this point. In comeback fashion, the Rams get it done to improve to 4-4.

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (15), running back Kyren Williams (23) and tight end Colby Parkinson (86) celebrate after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
What. A. Game. The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) earn their biggest win of the season with a thrilling, 26-20, overtime victory against NFC West divisional rival, Seattle Seahawks.

Ninth-year wide receiver Demarcus Robinson caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to walk-off the game, earning a 2-1 record in the division. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

It was the second-straight week that Robinson has recorded two touchdowns, he picked up the slack after second-year wide out Puka Nacua was disqualified in the second quarter for throwing a punch on a Seahawks defender.

The Rams did not receive the ball first to start overtime. The Seahawks had a fourth and one situation deep in Rams territory and were unable to achieve the line to gain, turning the ball over. The Rams replied with a four play, 83-yard touchdown drive to walk it off.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was under duress all afternoon, being sacked seven times for a total of 46 yards. Rams rookie defensive tackle Braden Fiske led the team with two sacks in the win.

The rest of the Rams defense came through in a big way as well, forcing three interceptions from Smith. Two of those were caught by rookie safety Kamren Kinchens, one being a franchise record. A 103-yard pick-six interception returned for a touchdown, put the Rams on top by seven in the fourth.

Kinchens pick-six marked the longest interception return in franchise history.

The Rams have now won three-straight games and have come all the back to a .500 record after starting the season 1-4. Stafford once again leads his team to a thrilling win, this time in overtime.

With the win, the Rams have jumped from last in the division to being tied for second place with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4). The Arizona Cardinals (5-4) currently lead the NFC West after a dominant win over the Bears this afternoon.

Next week, the Rams will be back at Sofi Stadium to host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10. They will seek to keep their winning streak alive against a team that is much better than their record shows. With Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion, they are a much better team.

