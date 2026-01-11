Matthew Stafford Had Ruthless Message for Davante Adams Before Game-Winning TD Drive
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit tight end Colby Parkinson for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 38 seconds remaining as Los Angeles defeated the Panthers 34-31 on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Rams trailed 31-28 late after a punt was blocked and Panthers quarterback Bryce Young threw a touchdown pass on a beautiful corner route to Jalen Coker.
Bank of America Stadium was rocking, and it was up to Stafford and the offense to pull through on one final drive. Before embarking on the game-winning possession, Rams wide receiver Davante Adams recounted what Stafford told him on the sideline.
"I think he said, 'Let's go snatch these guys' hearts,'" Adams began. "And that was pretty cold. I actually literally smiled in the moment because...that was one of the most gangster things I've heard. ...MVP stuff," Adams added.
The Rams weren't perfect on Saturday. But when they needed Stafford to come through on the biggest drive of the game, he did.
Stafford finished 24-of-42 passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns. While it was up-and-down at times, Stafford showed why he's one of the frontrunners to win league MVP.
If Adams had a vote, it'd undoubtedly be for Stafford.