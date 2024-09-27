49ers QB Brock Purdy Shockingly Admits Rams Defense Made Him Hesitate
The Los Angeles Rams defense stopped 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy from making a game-winning throw last Sunday. It wasn't a typical stop, but the coverage was good enough that it made Purdy wait too long.
San Francisco star receiver Brandon Aiyuk was wide open down the field at the end of the game. Because of the busted coverage, Aiyuk ran straight toward the end zone.
Aiyuk has struggled to start the season. The receiver has failed to create separation between him and the defense. But Aiyuk's deep route in the fourth quarter could've cost the Rams the game had Purdy made the throw.
Purdy himself admitted that the Rams' unit made him freeze. He chose not to throw what could've been the game-winning touchdown.
“I'm going through my read. Obviously, there was a route that I thought he was going to run but he felt grass and went and took it," Purdy told Sports Illustrated's Grant Cohn. "And when we're watching it after, it's like, yes, that's the right thing to do in that moment. For me, I'm going through my read and progression, and I'm concerned about a safety and then I see him go deep and I feel like he's open and I'm like something's not right in my mind per what we had drawn up.
"That's something that we both have to be on the same page moving forward with," Purdy said. "If he has stuff like that, that happens and it's not being dumb and just running deep every time, but actually there's a reason for why you're going deep. There's some communication stuff that we've talked about where we can take that opportunity. He did the right thing."
"I have to pull the trigger in that moment and be ready for it," Purdy added. "Something that we had to learn. In the heat of the moment, that time of the game, situational football, I'm trying to protect the ball, be smart with it, but also be aggressive. And then that happens and it's like I don't know exactly where the safety's at. So, all of those put together, that's what happened in the moment.”
Purdy's missed opportunity allowed the Rams to overcome a 10-point deficit to earn their first win of the season.
A divisional win over the 49ers was exactly what the Rams needed to boost their confidence after starting the season 0-2.
The Rams' defense hasn't been perfect, but when it mattered most, the unit made Purdy hesitate long enough to prevent the 49ers from getting a game-sealing touchdown.
And for that, the Rams' unit should be extremely proud.