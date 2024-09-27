49ers QB Brock Purdy Says He Didn't Pull the Trigger Against the Rams
SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy played well against the Rams this past Sunday. But he missed a throw that could have won the game. And when I say he missed it, I mean he didn't throw the ball. Saw the receiver wide open downfield and simply didn't pull the trigger.
The Rams busted a coverage. So instead of running a deep curl route, Aiyuk ran straight toward the end zone. Purdy stared right at him and thought about throwing it to him, but ultimately chose not to.
On Thursday, I asked Purdy about that play. Here's what he said:
“I'm going through my read. Obviously, there was a route that I thought he was going to run but he felt grass and went and took it. And when we're watching it after, it's like, yes, that's the right thing to do in that moment. For me, I'm going through my read and progression, and I'm concerned about a safety and then I see him go deep and I feel like he's open and I'm like something's not right in my mind per what we had drawn up. That's something that we both have to be on the same page moving forward with. If he has stuff like that, that happens and it's not being dumb and just running deep every time, but actually there's a reason for why you're going deep. There's some communication stuff that we've talked about where we can take that opportunity. He did the right thing. I have to pull the trigger in that moment and be ready for it. Something that we had to learn. In the heat of the moment, that time of the game, situational football, I'm trying to protect the ball, be smart with it, but also be aggressive. And then that happens and it's like I don't know exactly where the safety's at. So, all of those put together, that's what happened in the moment.”
I love how Purdy blames himself and sees the play as a learning moment. Next time a defense busts a coverage and a receiver is wide open deep, I expect Purdy will make that throw.