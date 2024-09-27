All 49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy Says He Didn't Pull the Trigger Against the Rams

The Rams busted a coverage. So instead of running a deep curl route, Brandon Aiyuk ran straight toward the end zone. Purdy stared right at him and thought about throwing it to him, but ultimately chose not to.

Grant Cohn

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Brock Purdy played well against the Rams this past Sunday. But he missed a throw that could have won the game. And when I say he missed it, I mean he didn't throw the ball. Saw the receiver wide open downfield and simply didn't pull the trigger.

The Rams busted a coverage. So instead of running a deep curl route, Aiyuk ran straight toward the end zone. Purdy stared right at him and thought about throwing it to him, but ultimately chose not to.

On Thursday, I asked Purdy about that play. Here's what he said:

“I'm going through my read. Obviously, there was a route that I thought he was going to run but he felt grass and went and took it. And when we're watching it after, it's like, yes, that's the right thing to do in that moment. For me, I'm going through my read and progression, and I'm concerned about a safety and then I see him go deep and I feel like he's open and I'm like something's not right in my mind per what we had drawn up. That's something that we both have to be on the same page moving forward with. If he has stuff like that, that happens and it's not being dumb and just running deep every time, but actually there's a reason for why you're going deep. There's some communication stuff that we've talked about where we can take that opportunity. He did the right thing. I have to pull the trigger in that moment and be ready for it. Something that we had to learn. In the heat of the moment, that time of the game, situational football, I'm trying to protect the ball, be smart with it, but also be aggressive. And then that happens and it's like I don't know exactly where the safety's at. So, all of those put together, that's what happened in the moment.”

I love how Purdy blames himself and sees the play as a learning moment. Next time a defense busts a coverage and a receiver is wide open deep, I expect Purdy will make that throw.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News