5 Players to Watch in Rams' Preseason Opener
The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason home opener on Sunday. As with every preseason, there are multiple players fans should look out for.
Stetson Bennett
Third-string quarterback Stetson Bennett will see some action against the Cowboys. Bennett hasn't had any live reps since he took a break last season for mental health.
The Georgia product hasn't played a regular season game since the college national championship where he led the Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU.
Rams head coach Sean McVay shared that he won't play backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the preseason unless he asks to. Garoppolo violated the league's performance-enhancing substances policy and will face a two-game suspension to start the season.
"Here's what I will say is, [I'm] super impressed with obviously Matthew in the offseason,"McVay said. "I thought Stetson made tremendous growth. I thought Jimmy Garoppolo looked like the guy that I've seen playing at a really high level and that gives me confidence."
Therefore, the preseason is Bennett's time to make his mark in Los Angeles.
Kamren Kitchens
Another player to keep an eye on in Sunday's matchup is defensive back Kamren Kinchens. The rookie has shown concept recognition and range all throughout camp.
Kinchens' physicality was most notable on a play on a pass breakup which the rookie deflected and Troy Reeder snagged for the pick. Kitchens also had a memorable hit that drew reactions from the crowd.
Davis Allen
Davis Allen has made strides throughouts OTAs and camp. The former Clemson tight end has the potential to become a star in Los Angeles. Standing at 6-foot-6, Allen had a consistent performance in 2023.
He played backup to starter Tyler Higbee but didn't see much action since the Rams' offensive scheme usually boasts three receivers. This is a year of growth for Allen but he has the build and talent to be a strong tight end.
Jared Verse
The hope is that rookie defensive end Jared Verse will see some action on Sunday during the first preseason game. Verse has been making his presence known all training camp, even beating out some big Cowboys players during joint practice.
Though it's not common for starters to play in the first preseason game, Verse could do well with having some valuable reps to ensure his skills are as honed as they have been in camp.
Warren McClendon Jr.
Offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. went up against three of the NFL's best pass rushers over the last week in Chargers' Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack as well as Cowboys' Micah Parsons. In the absence of three starting linemen, McClendon had to step up for Los Angeles.
McClendon recently suffered an ankle injury but has pushed through this last week due to myriad injuries sidelining the unit. The live reps against Seattle will help McClendon continue to learn as he begins his second year in the league.