A Move For Tee Higgins Does Not Have to Include Cutting Cooper Kupp
There's one name on everyone's mind. One name that could propel the Rams to the Super Bowl and that name is Tee Higgins. The Bengals star reciever is set to be a free agent this offseason barring any last minute franchise tags from Cincinnati, setting up a potential blockbuster move to Los Angeles.
While Higgins is the number one target on the fantasy shopping list known as free agency, the Rams are still in the market for other players including other wide receivers. Whatever move they make, they should do so with the intention to pair them with Cooper Kupp.
Kupp, arguably the greatest receiver in franchise history has had a down year. It seems injuries and fatigue caught up to him but in the playoffs, despite being blanketed by defenders, Kupp still flashed the abilities that made him such a fan favorite.
If the Rams aquire a player like Tee Higgins, a player that is effective on the outside, Kupp would be the perfect WR3 in McVay's system. Keeping Kupp would allow Jordan Whittington to take the WR4 position and the team could draft two younger players to develop behind them.
Kupp may not have the same athelticism as in years past but he's still quick and shifty while his hands, which were questionable by the end of the regular season, looked pretty good in the playoffs, hauling in six catches off of eight targets.
By putting him in the slot, Kupp would have advantageous matchups to exploit, especially if defenses have to add more attention to Higgins or Puka Nacua and since he's a known zone beater, Matthew Stafford should have essentially a five yard completion built into every play.
The money is where there's an issue, especially since a player like Higgins would demand top dollar and his cap hit would begin immediately unlike other options.
If the Rams give Kupp a two year extension at a hometown rate, they would put the ball in Kupp's court to see if he wants to remain with the franchise. If Kupp accepts, the Rams could move his massive cap hit down the road and since it's a hometown contract and the salary cap increases every year, the cap hit on the final two years would be pennies on the dollar.
This way the Rams get Higgins while allowing Kupp to retire after only playing for one franchise and Stafford has a three headed receiving monster headed into 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE