Handing Out Yearly Awards: Which Rams Get Honors?
The Rams season may have come to an end but the youth of the roster, the leadership of the coaching staff, and the hunger created by losing in the playoffs have created the perfect recipe for a Super Bowl run in 2025. Until then, it's time to recognize the efforts of this season as we hand out awards for the best of the best.
Most Valuable Player: Puka Nacua. There's a clear statistic that leaves no doubt when it comes to awarding Nacua team MVP. That's wins and losses. When Nacua plays and does not leave a game due to injury, the Rams are 8-2. When Nacua leaves a game early due to injury or does not play, the Rams are 2-5. Despite playing in only 11 games, Nacua was the team's leader in receptions and yards during the regular season. Nacua remained on top of the leaderboards in the playoffs as well.
Offensive Player of the Year: Kyren Williams. Out of 450 total team carries during the regular season, Williams accounted for 70 percent of them. The Rams' main pass-blocking threat in the backfield, Williams was used in a variety of ways while rushing for 1,299 yards behind an injury-riddled offensive line. Williams was critical down the stretch, being a big reason why the Rams achieved wins at New Orleans, at San Francisco, and at New York (Jets).
Defensive Player of the Year: Kobie Turner. Replacing Aaron Donald the playmaker is impossible. Replacing Aaron Donald, the leader and game wrecker is difficult. That is a universal belief. As it turns out, Kobie Turner is simply that dude. The leadership, production, and attention Turner brings to the football field created one of the most seamless transitions from a superstar I have ever seen. Mirroring the Browns' transition from Jim Brown to Leroy Kelly, the Rams may have another Hall of Fame defensive tackle on their hands.
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Beaux Limmer. Limmer was expected to be a developmental piece. That's the beauty of expectations, they mean nothing and Limmer's expected rookie season of training, education, and development turned into a trial by fire. Limmer would start 16 games for the Rams, playing in all 17, and while he still needs more development, he's on a path to have a 10+ year career with the organization.
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse. What more is there to say? Verse is the Rams' next all-time great pass rusher.
Most Undervalued Offensive Player of the Year: Demarcus Robinson. In one of the defining wins of the season, Robinson caught a game-winning touchdown in overtime that would help propel the Rams to the NFC West title. That win played a crucial role in securing the division title before the Rams played the Seahawks in the season finale. When it comes to Robinson, despite being limited in targets, he directly contributed to at least three separate wins in 2024 and was a contributing factor in the team's playoff run. When it comes to his catch in Seattle, to quote Michael Irvin's legendary rant about Ceedee Lamb "That's a playmaker. He made the plays. And then the one-handed stab for the grab of the touchdown on the go-ahead, it's what playmakers do." Words that describe Robinson's performance perfectly.
Most Undervalued Defensive Player of the Year: Kamren Curl. Curl was incredible in 2024, helping organize a youthful defensive secondary while making plays deep in coverage and toward the line of scrimmage. Curl's play at the end of the Rams' 12-6 victory in San Francisco has rewritten NFL procedures on how to defend the Hail Mary.
Most Undervalued Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jordan Whittington. Limited in his pass-catching opportunities, Whittington is one to keep an eye on for 2025. With the uncertainty regarding Cooper Kupp's future, Whittington could be a starter and he can produce like one. In the three games that he received more than three targets, Whittington hauled in a total of 16 receptions for 237 yards.
Most Undervalued Defensive Rookie of the Year: Tied. Jaylen McCollough and Omar Speights. Both UDFAs, McCollough and Speights made the 53-man roster due to their tackling prowess and ability to play within the structure of the defense. When tested, McCollough came through with four interceptions on the season. After Troy Reeder went down due to injury, Speights ignited the linebacker core with aggressive play and consistent production, becoming the perfect pairing for Christian Rozeboom.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE