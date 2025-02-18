BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers Appears to be Heir Apparent if Rams Say Goodbye to Stafford
If the Rams and Matthew Stafford can not come to an agreement regarding his contract status, the Rams are willing to move their star quarterback in exchange for draft picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that while the Rams' main priority is to retain Stafford, if an agreement can not be finalized, they would be highly interested in the services of Aaron Rodgers.
The likelihood that anyone not named Matthew Stafford will be the Rams QB1 come week one of the 2025 season is very low. Stafford and McVay are like two peas in a pod, the teams willing to trade acceptable compensation for Stafford are limited and the teams Stafford would be willing to play for are even more limited plus let's not rule out Stafford retiring instead of being traded, which would blow up any plans for the Rams to use any picks secured in a Stafford trade for a future quarterback.
However Schefter believes that if the highly improbable scenario of Stafford leaving does come to fruition, Aaron Rodgers could be the Rams QB1 next season.
That may be a bold assumption. Rodgers was involved in an alleged power struggle in New York which might turn off Sean McVay from acquiring him and who knows what info Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has been feeding to the Rams regarding his old QB. LaFleur is a member of McVay's coaching tree and his brother Mike is the Rams offensive coordinator.
While Matt LaFleur did help Rodgers win two MVP awards, their time in Green Bay ended on several sour notes including multiple postseason failures and that LaFleur was highly influential in the trade to move up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Jordan Love, despite Rodgers playing at an MVP level.
Let's also not forget that there is a belief out there that Mike LaFleur was forced out from his Jets OC job by the front office to pave the way for a Rodgers trade and for Rodgers to bring his former OC in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett with him.
Rodgers also brought several players with him to New York including Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb. Would Rodgers insist on that in Los Angeles?
The last thing to think about is where would Jimmy Garoppolo fit in regarding a post-Stafford scenario. He looked a lot better than he should have during the season-finale against Seattle, playing a Seattle defense filled with starters while using Rams backup players. McVay has spoken highly of Garoppolo multiple times, he already understands the offense and he doesn't disrupt team chemistry. Something to think about.
There is a very simple solution. Just pay Matthew Stafford.
