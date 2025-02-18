Tee Higgins Contract Situation is Why Rams' Stafford is Pushing for Massive Deal
Tee Higgins is a company man. No complaints, no holdouts, no distractions, straight ball. Despite another productive year, Higgins has yet to receive a long-term extension from the Cincinnati Bengals and may be forced to play on the tag for a second consecutive year unless the Bengals get their stuff together and pay what Higgins deserves.
There is a very simple rule in business. Never trust the person or thing that is supposed to take care of you because they will always take care of themselves first. While the Bengals have profited off of Higgins' production while he was on a second-round rookie deal, they have continually delayed talks of an extension, not even entertaining a discussion during his first season on the tag.
We're now two years removed from the end of his rookie deal and the Bengals are still being cheap. Higgins comes from a wonderful family who preaches the concepts of playing for the name on the front of the jersey. The problem with that mindset is that the name on the front will never take care of the name on the back unless you force them to.
Had Higgins suffered a massive injury, do we believe the Bengals would have done the right thing for a man who has preached selflessness through his actions? If you believe so, I have some beachfront property in Iowa I'd like to sell you.
Thus, Matthew Stafford not only has every right to try to negotiate with the Rams for every dollar he's worth, he has an obligation to his family to do so. While Stafford has made millions in his career, we're talking about elevating his family and their name to a point that hard times will not a term known in that household for generations.
At the end of the day, Stafford has to take care of his family and Higgins has to do the exact same thing. If I ever had dreams of becoming an NFL executive, this probably kills it but I will always support players holding out for their money because if a team can find a way not to pay a player, they will.
