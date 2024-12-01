Are the Rams In a Good Spot Facing the Saints?
The Los Angeles Rams had some fight to their name against the Philadelphia Eagles but did end up dropping under the .500 mark once more. Given the strengths of the Rams, does Week 13 favor Matthew Stafford and the offense?
Matthew Stafford has shown any doubters that he can still hang in there with the best of them this season, currently ranked in the Top 10 in passing yards with 2,800. Many analysts have touched on the fact that the Rams are an offensive first-type team, and going against the Saints, that claim favors LA.
The New Orleans Saints defense is 31st in the NFL in average yards per game allowed, with 390.8. Rams fans know how much Stafford loves to throw the football, and he might find a way to get close to 300 passing yards with the lack of passing defense the Saints provide.
The Saints passing defense ranks 30th in the league, allowing, on average, 256.6 passing yards per game, which can only make Stafford smile. Stafford, going into the game against the Saints, has averaged 254.5 passing yards in his 11 games played this season.
While the Saints do not have the best defensive ranks in the league, they may be in trouble from both ends of offensive production. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua manning down their respective positions, running back Kyren Williams could easily put a beating on the Saint's rushing defense.
The Saints, on average this year, have allowed 134.2 rushing yards per game. While they rank higher in defense against the running game, Kyren Williams has proven he is a force to be reckoned with when the ball is in his hands.
Williams, going into Sunday, is averaging 74.7 rushing yards per game, when the Rams offense in total has averaged 95.1 yards per game. When Williams gets his hands on the football when rushing, the success rate of the Rams running game shoots up completely.
The Rams' offense-first mentality and the Saint's lackluster defensive parts may be enough to push LA back to an even record again and keep their playoff dreams alive.
